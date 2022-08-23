01 of 06 Joanna and Chip Gaines' Son, Drake Chip Gaines/Instagram In a personal essay written for Magnolia Journal, Joanna Gaines explored the complex emotions surrounding her son's collegiate departure. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement," the Fixer Upper host wrote, acknowledging still the feelings of loss that accompany a child moving away. Drake Gaines, 17, has stayed out of the public eye in more recent years (this group photo is from 2018), but in his earlier teen years he frequented his parent's Instagrams and even appeared on their HGTV show.

02 of 06 Brooke Shields' Daughter, Rowan Brooke Shields/instagram When Shields' 19-year-old left for her second year of college, the actress took to Instagram to share the heavy emotions of saying goodbye. The Endless Love actress explained that it would have been "too painful" to drive away from Rowan's campus once again, hence why she didn't join for drop off this year. "It's so hard, I miss her already," Shields admitted. "Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you."

03 of 06 Deborah Roberts and Al Roker's Son, Nick Deborah Roberts/Instagram "Saturday sigh…college dorm shopping," ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts wrote alongside a selfie of herself and her son, whom she shares with Today anchor Al Roker, in Target. "XL twin sheets. A fan. A lamp! It's truly happening." His parents proudly expressed their delight when Nick, 19, was accepted to a university. On The View, Roberts shared that her son "has been dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities" throughout his lifetime. "So very very proud of my #collegebound young man. #congratulations," Roker captioned an Instagram video of his son announcing he'd been accepted to two colleges last December.

04 of 06 Heidi Klum's Daughter, Leni Leni Klum/Instagram The America's Got Talent host has plenty of admiration for her college-bound daughter, Leni. Speaking on the Today show in June, Klum shared that her 18-year-old daughter was accepted to the "school she always wanted to go to." Leni will attend college in New York City, and even though she's been pursuing a modeling career for the last year, "college is on top of the list," said Mom in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

05 of 06 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter, Zahara Angelina Jolie/Instagram Zahara Jolie-Pitt is moving to Atlanta to attend Spelman College — and her parents couldn't be prouder. The Academy Award-winning actress put her Spelman spirit on full display when dropping off her 17-year-old daughter at the historically Black college for women. She posted a group shot of Zahara and her "Spelman sisters," posed for a picture alongside Vice President for Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, and was even seen dancing the Electric Slide at a Spelman event. In an interview at the July 2022 Bullet Train premiere, Pitt told PEOPLE that his daughter's next step was "really beautiful."