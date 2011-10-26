1 Trend, 3 Ways: Fun Face Paint
We've spotted loads of celebrity tots rocking cool face paint. Check them out, plus our face paint set picks for every budget.
How adorable! From full-on cat and skeleton designs to girlie flower accents, we’ve recently spotted celebrity tots Luisa Grier (on Oct. 18), Benjamin Sanov (on Oct. 8 ) and Violet Nash (on Sept. 21) in cool, festive face paint.
|
Whether you’re gearing up for Halloween or just looking to have some fun, face paint kits are a creative way to give your kids an instant make-over.
Ready to shop? Check out our top picks — for every budget — below.
Splurge
With enough supplies to paint over 300 faces, Alvin & Co.‘s Face Painting Mini Starter Kit ($47.50) features everything you’ll ever need to create a mini masterpiece.
Affordable
Not only does Klutz‘s Face Painting Kit ($25) come with four bright water-based paints, but it also includes a how-to book full of cool ideas (think pretty butterflies and spooky vampires).
Bargain Buy
Keep the mess to a minimum with Crayola‘s Face Paint Activity ($8). Instead of paints, it comes with 8 sheets of cool (and easy-to-use!) face decals.
— Anya Leon