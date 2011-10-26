1 Trend, 3 Ways: Fun Face Paint

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We've spotted loads of celebrity tots rocking cool face paint. Check them out, plus our face paint set picks for every budget.

How adorable! From full-on cat and skeleton designs to girlie flower accents, we’ve recently spotted celebrity tots Luisa Grier (on Oct. 18), Benjamin Sanov (on Oct. 8 ) and Violet Nash (on Sept. 21) in cool, festive face paint.

Whether you’re gearing up for Halloween or just looking to have some fun, face paint kits are a creative way to give your kids an instant make-over.

Ready to shop? Check out our top picks — for every budget — below.



Splurge

With enough supplies to paint over 300 faces, Alvin & Co.‘s Face Painting Mini Starter Kit ($47.50) features everything you’ll ever need to create a mini masterpiece.

Affordable

Not only does Klutz‘s Face Painting Kit ($25) come with four bright water-based paints, but it also includes a how-to book full of cool ideas (think pretty butterflies and spooky vampires).

Bargain Buy

Keep the mess to a minimum with Crayola‘s Face Paint Activity ($8). Instead of paints, it comes with 8 sheets of cool (and easy-to-use!) face decals.