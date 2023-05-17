Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023

01 of 07 Cara Kennedy-Cuomo Andrew Cuomo/Instagram Andrew Cuomo and his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, got together with their family to celebrate 28-year-old daughter Cara graduating with a business degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. To commemorate his daughter's accomplishment, the former New York governor shared a family photo featuring Cara's twin sister, Mariah, and their younger sister, Michaela. "Such a special day getting to celebrate her incredible accomplishment all together," Cuomo wrote in the Instagram post's caption.

02 of 07 Ava Sambora Heather Locklear/Instagram Heather Locklear has a Master in the house! The actress' daughter, Ava – whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora – earned her Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Southern California's Rossier School of Education. Locklear grabbed a pic of her daughter on the venue's big screen as her name flashed across the chyron. "Such a proud mama. Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT," Locklear wrote on Instagram, continuing to praise her only child's "hard work and perseverance and kind heart."

03 of 07 Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice/instagram This Real Housewives kid is a Rutgers grad! Teresa and Joe Giudice's daughter, Gia, finished her studies at the New Jersey university. According to the words emblazoned on her graduation sash, Gia received her degree in Criminal Justice. Teresa shared some encouraging words for her 22-year-old in a lengthy Instagram caption. "Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life," read one part of the heartfelt message. "You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds."

04 of 07 Sascha Seinfeld Jessica Seinfeld Jerry Seinfeld's eldest is all grown up and graduated. Mom Jessica Seinfeld congratulated Sascha on her newly minted degree. "Thank you @dukeuniversity for launching our little rocket into the next stratosphere 🚀," Jessica captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from her daughter's big day. The series of snaps featured Sascha with her parents, friends and little brothers Shepherd, 17, and Julian, 20.

05 of 07 Paris Brosnan Pierce Brosnan/Instagram Pierce Brosnan celebrated his son's major achievement on Instagram. "Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," the actor captioned a photo with 22-year-old Paris and Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan. The Irish star added his well wishes for his youngest of five: "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

06 of 07 Alix Earle Mike Coppola/Getty Alix Earle is finished with college and moving on up, but the TikTok sensation still has a lot of love for the University of Miami. Earle shared her cap-and-gown photos and some goodbye words for her alma mater on Instagram. "The day has finally come … 4 years ago I cried when I found out I was accepted to my dream school," the influencer wrote. "Little did I know these years would be the best years of my life. I've gained lifelong friends, made memories I'll never forget, and learned life lessons inside and out of the classroom. I've found my people, my passions, and myself along the way and I'm so excited for what's to come next."