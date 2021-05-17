Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2021
Their famous parents can't believe their kids are graduating — and neither can we!
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter, Vivienne
The actress and comedian celebrated her daughter Vivienne's high school graduation with a sweet Instagram Tribute on June 24.
"Vivi and jackie - as vivi graduates from hs - hard to believe- im so proud of u honey - u r a wonderful young woman," O'Donnell captioned the photo of her best friend Jackie and Vivienne, adding the hashtags, "vivi," "graduation" and "love."
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter, Maggie
The country crooner said he was "so incredibly proud" of daughter Maggie after the 22-year-old graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University.
"I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place....." McGraw wrote on Instagram. "Go get em my sweet girl!!!!Proud Pop!"
Sylvester Stallone's Daughter, Scarlet
The youngest of Sly's three daughters with wife Jennifer Flavin graduated from high school in Los Angeles. Weeks prior, the actor posted a birthday tribute to his 19-year-old, writing on Instagram, "You are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words."
Jana Kramer's Daughter, Jolie
The country star promised to be a "puddle of tears" when her preschool grad hits kindergarten this fall.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son, Joaquin
The TV stars' youngest son donned his graduation garb to walk across the stage before heading to the University of Michigan to wrestle. At the event, Kelly shared an Instagram story of her holding Mark's hand with the caption "empty nesters."
Kelly Rowland's Son, Titan
The pop star's 6-year-old son got a rockin' rainbow balloon window for his memorable kindergarten graduation photos.
Odette & Dave Annable's Daughter, Charlie
The preschool graduate got loving tributes from both her proud parents on her big day, with mom Odette saying "I am in total awe of her," and dad Dave writing, "The days feel like years and the years feel like days" might just be the truest statement I've ever heard."
La La and Carmelo Anthony's Son, Kiyan
High school is up next for La La and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan! The middle school graduate was congratulated with a beautiful display of gold balloons that spell out "Kiyan Graduates."
"Super proud of my baby boy @kiyananthony for officially graduating from middle school 🏫 🎓🎉through all the ups and downs of the world…he stayed focused & HE DID IT!!" mom La La wrote on Instagram. "I love you Kiyan. You are my inspiration ❤️High school up NEXT‼️❤️"
Brooke Shields' Daughter, Rowan
Brooke Shields's daughter has graduated, and even performed a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Photograph" at her ceremony.
"My baby girl's graduation and she performed at the celebration," Shields wrote on Instagram, joking in a hashtag that she needed "waterproof mascara" after witnessing her daughter graduate.
Shields' followers flooded the comments section praising Rowan, with Ali Wentworth writing, "Rowan- you are a super star! So proud of you... and that VOICE!!!"
"OH MY GOODNESS! She is so talented!!" Debra Messing raved, while Glenn Close wrote, "Congratulations!"
Vanessa Bryant's Daughter, Natalia
Natalia graduated from high school on June 4 — and her proud mom Vanessa Bryant shared several shots of the big day on Instagram.
"Yay! Congratulations Natalia!!!!😘😘😘😘🎉🎓❤️🎉" Vanessa, 39, captioned a photo of her eldest daughter in her graduation robe and cap.
In another photo, Vanessa showed a close-up of Natalia's graduation cap, which featured the colors of the University of Southern California, where the 18-year-old is headed in the fall.
The cap also included a quote by Natalia's late father, Kobe Bryant, reading, "Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise."
"Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you," Vanessa added.
Paul Bettany's Son, Stellan
Paul Bettany shared a snapshot of himself with his 17-year-old son Stellan post-high school graduation, admitting he "cried like a baby" at the event.
In a throwback shot he posted earlier in the day, the actor wrote, "My head is spinning. Very proud of everything Stellan has accomplished so far and even more excited about what the future holds."
Savannah Guthrie's Son, Charley
The Today Show anchor was "so proud" of son Charley, who graduated from preschool looking fully ready to take on the world.
Savannah and LeBron James' Son, Bryce
The NBA legend shouted out his son Bryce in honor of his middle school graduation, posting a photo of wife Savannah and their son throwing up their hands in celebration on a school field.
"CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . 🎓🎓🎓. HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the🔝," James wrote on Instagram on May 28, adding the hashtag #JamesGang.
Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld's Son, Julian
The proud mom spoke from the heart while commemorating son Julian's high school graduation, in a May 27 tribute.
"Cheers to the global class of 2021 and especially our very own graduate. We love you ❤️ and the lifelong friends made at the extraordinary @ecfs1878," Seinfeld wrote, tagging the Ethical Culture Fieldston school in New York City. The Vegan, At Times author posted a video of Julian and pals tossing their mortarboards in the air, plus photos of her son walking below a Class of 2021 balloon arch and selfie with husband Jerry Seinfeld, among others.
"We will miss teachers, parents, administrators and kids who have made Ethical Culture/Fieldston the joyful, caring (and complicated) place it is ... We are sad to say goodbye after 13 years to this very special school," Jessica wrote.
Al Roker's Daughter, Leila
"So incredibly proud of @aupinstagram #classof2021 #graduate @cleilapatra Four years that tested and made you an amazing adult," Today's Roker wrote of his daughter with wife Deborah Roberts upon her graduation from American University of Paris in late May.
Paulina Porizkova's Son, Oliver
The model honored her late estranged husband Ric Ocasek on May 23, as she celebrated their son Oliver's college graduation. "This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood," she wrote in the caption alongside a family photo with sons Jonathan and Oliver.
"But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations - with someone crucial missing," Porizkova continued. "Their absence in these joyous occasions is probably even more keenly felt. They SHOULD be here. There is such a painfully felt hollow where they belong."
"Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives. I'm so incredibly proud of them. And I know he is too. Together, we've raised some outstanding human beings." she wrote, referencing the Cars frontman, who died in September 2019.
Shaunie and Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Shaqir
Congrats, grad! The executive producer of Basketball Wives celebrated the high school graduation of her son Shaqir, whom she shares with ex-husband Shaquille O'Neal.
"Congratulations again to my baby boy @shaqironeall !" the proud mom captioned a smiling shot with her son in his graduation robes on May 23.
"High school completed, up next Texas Southern University!!!" Shaunie added of Shaqir's post-graduation plans. "4 Down, 1 To Go... Forever My Babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Jason Aldean's Daughter, Keeley
On May 22, the country star shared an Instagram photo of his 18-year-old daughter Keeley holding up her high school diploma while at her graduation ceremony.
"Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her," wrote Aldean, who shares Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery.
"Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley," he added. "We love you!"
Keeley is headed to Belmont University in Nashville.
Candace Cameron Bure's Son, Maksim
"He did it!!! Our baby @maksim.bure graduated high school from NorthStar Christian Academy!" Cameron Bure wrote on May 22. "We are so happy and proud of you, son 💙. Looking forward to what God has in store for you next. Knowing your heart is set above and on Jesus, you are good to go👨🏼🎓🙏🏻🙌🏼 Joshua 1:9"
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones' Daughter, Carys
The proud parents commemorated their 18-year-old daughter Carys' high school graduation with a sweet Instagram tribute on each of their accounts.
"Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! ❤️ Dad," wrote The Kominsky Method star.
On her Instagram profile, the Mask of Zorro actress added, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. 👩🎓👩🎓👩🎓."
Blair Underwood's Daughter, Brielle
The actor celebrated his daughter Brielle's college graduation from the University of Southern California with a loving tribute on May 19. The grad was all smiles in her red commencement stole embroidered with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority letters, in a photo taken inside a restaurant.
"Could not be more proud of my 'one & only daughter,' Brielle for graduating from USC yesterday! Such a long march but worth every step! Wouldn't have missed it for the world!" Underwood wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags #GirlDad, #prouddad, #TheFutureIsNow and #FightOn.
Lisa Kudrow's Son, Julian
The Friends star celebrated her 23-year-old son Julian graduating from the University of Southern California, marking his big day with a celebratory Instagram post.
"Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," Kudrow captioned her post.
Emeril Lagasse's Son, E.J.
So long, high school! The celebrity chef's son, E.J., graduated from high school this year, with his dad commemorating the occasion on Instagram. "@ejlagasse is officially a High School Graduate! So proud of him," Emeril captioned the shot.
Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris' Daughter, Ella
The Vice President and Second Gentleman celebrated daughter Ella Emhoff's graduation from college. (Ella's mom is Emhoff's first wife, Kerstin Emhoff.)
Emhoff shared a photo with Ella — who graduated from The New School's Parsons School of Design — in her cap and gown. "My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future," he wrote in the sweet graduation day note.
The vice president also shared a photo of herself with Ella, captioning the snap, "Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala."
Ree Drummond's Foster Son, Jamar
Drummond was bursting with emotion watching her foster son Jamar graduating. She shared a photo of the high school senior — who will be playing football at the University of Central Oklahoma — on Instagram, sharing, "Someone's graduating today! And here are the emojis that describe how I currently feel about it: 😃😢🙌😭👍🥺👏 🎓😭😭👊."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son, James
The Sex and the City star penned a sweet tribute to James, her son with husband Matthew Broderick, as he heads into his final days of high school. Parker shared in the sweet Instagram post that the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" their 18-year-old son's upcoming graduation.
Parker wrote alongside a photo of James walking on a N.Y.C. sidewalk, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future."
"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter," she continued. "Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."
"Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Parker concluded.
Patricia Heaton's Son, Daniel
The Everybody Loves Raymond star also posted a photo from the same USC graduation Kudrow attended, humorously noting that the "COVID seating" made it difficult to be sure that the graduate she was cheering on was, in fact, her youngest son Daniel.
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick's Son, Hank
He may not be college-bound yet, but the supermodel and her tennis star husband were still proud to share son Hank's graduation photo in mid-May.
"I rarely share family stuff because I don't know... I make weird choices," Decker joked, "but oh my goodness we have a preschool graduate. 😭"