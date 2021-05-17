The Sex and the City star penned a sweet tribute to James, her son with husband Matthew Broderick, as he heads into his final days of high school. Parker shared in the sweet Instagram post that the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" their 18-year-old son's upcoming graduation.

Parker wrote alongside a photo of James walking on a N.Y.C. sidewalk, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future."

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter," she continued. "Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."

"Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Parker concluded.