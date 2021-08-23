Celebrities Dropping Their Kids Off at College in 2021
Brooke Shields, Vanessa Bryant and some other celeb parents are shedding a few tears while sending their kids off to college this year
Brooke Shields' Daughter, Rowan
Brooke Shields moved her oldest daughter, Rowan, into her college dorm, sharing on Instagram, "My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you."
She added, "This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"
Rowan got a full family send-off, with her sister Grier, 15, and dad, Chris Henchy, taking a family photo in her decorated dorm.
Candace Cameron Bure's Son, Maksim Bure
The Fuller House actress revealed that she dropped her "baby," Maksim Bure, off at the airport as he set off for his first year of college.
Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram, "College bound!!! I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so 😭. Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!"
Sharing a set of videos on her Instagram Story, the actress said, "So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college."
"I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone," she joked as she turned the camera to her husband, Valeri. "... I'm still sad! Who's with me?"
Sunisa Lee
Lee went for gold (and got it!) at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and now she's going to get her college degree! The gold medal-winning gymnast posted a photo on Instagram at Auburn University.
"War eagle" she captioned the post, a reference to the school's "battle cry."
The class of '25 athlete told Montgomery Advisor of her decision to go to Auburn, "Nobody intended for me to win the all-around gold. I didn't intend for that to happen. So it was kind of like I already had my mind set on going to Auburn right away. So that was kind of the reason I came here, because I knew I wanted to be here."
She also told AuburnTigers.com, "It's amazing how everyone here has been so supportive and so welcoming about me coming here. I know it's crazy to have an Olympic gold medalist come but I'm excited because I feel like everybody here is so nice and the atmosphere is way different than I thought it would be."
Ree Drummond's Son, Bryce
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond dropped her son Bryce off at the University of North Texas, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair smiling from a car as he flashes a thumbs up.
Don't worry, she was sure to get his kitchen "all set up and stocked."
"2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday. (Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.)," Drummond captioned the selfie.
She added, "I guess it's that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. 😂 I love you, my son!"
Vanessa Bryant's Daughter, Natalia
USC, here she comes! Vanessa Bryant shared a selfie she took with Natalia, 18, and daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, dropping off her eldest at college — decked out in school merch, and big smiles, of course.
"Today was rough," Bryant admitted. "This was before the tears came down."
She added, "Missing ✌🏽forever," presumably referring to her late daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.
"I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛," the proud mom said.
Jerry Seinfeld's Son, Julian
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld dropped off their son, Julian, at Duke University in North Carolina. The parents don't have to worry too much about their middle child — his older sister, Sascha, is already a student at the university!
In one Instagram post touting the pair's love for Goldenberg's Peanut Chews, Jessica wrote, "We were just grateful they were our breakfast and lunch on the day we moved our son into his college dorm."