Lee went for gold (and got it!) at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and now she's going to get her college degree! The gold medal-winning gymnast posted a photo on Instagram at Auburn University.

"War eagle" she captioned the post, a reference to the school's "battle cry."

The class of '25 athlete told Montgomery Advisor of her decision to go to Auburn, "Nobody intended for me to win the all-around gold. I didn't intend for that to happen. So it was kind of like I already had my mind set on going to Auburn right away. So that was kind of the reason I came here, because I knew I wanted to be here."

She also told AuburnTigers.com, "It's amazing how everyone here has been so supportive and so welcoming about me coming here. I know it's crazy to have an Olympic gold medalist come but I'm excited because I feel like everybody here is so nice and the atmosphere is way different than I thought it would be."