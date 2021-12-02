See Celebrity Kids Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19
In late October, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11. Celebrity parents like Chrissy Teigen, Ciara and more are getting their children vaccinated
Luna Stephens
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated 5-year-old Luna's second COVID-19 shot with a sweet treat! Luna's dad posted a photo of the post-appointment celebration, captioning a picture of Luna smiling with an ice cream cone, "Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot."
Teigen also shared a video of the moment, writing, "Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!"
Future Zahir Wilburn
Ciara took her family to the White House, where they met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib to discuss the importance of vaccinations for kids in the 5 to 11 age bracket.
While there, the mom of three discussed her eldest son Future, 7, and his experience getting vaccinated. She shared, "He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him," she shared. "Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well."
"I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection," she added.
Violet and Seraphina Affleck
Garner shared in back-to-school selfie in September 2021 that daughters Seraphina and Violet were vaccinated (at the time, vaccines were not yet available for her youngest child, Samuel) ahead of the school year.
Garner captioned a smiling photo, "The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today's the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply."
She added after thanking teachers and school staff, "Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom."
Birdie Silverstein
Busy Philipps' child, Birdie, 13, got their COVID-19 vaccination in June 2021. The proud mom shared a photo of Birdie at their appointment, captioning the snap, "Wearing 100 percent of my clothing, this kid got fully vaxxed yesterday."
She added, "Also- never once in my life was I (or have I ever been) as effortlessly cool as Birdie. I mean. 💕✨."
Levi McConaughey
While clearing up a comment that he made about vaccine mandates — in which he said, "I'm vaccinated. Wife's vaccinated. ... We're over here just trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible, but I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet" —the actor revealed that his 13-year-old son, Levi, is vaccinated.
"When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, 'I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet.' What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate," he explained.
McConaughey continued, "What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19."