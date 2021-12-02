Ciara took her family to the White House, where they met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib to discuss the importance of vaccinations for kids in the 5 to 11 age bracket.

While there, the mom of three discussed her eldest son Future, 7, and his experience getting vaccinated. She shared, "He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him," she shared. "Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well."

"I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection," she added.