'I Don't Care' and Other Ways Stars Have Responded to Gender Stereotyping of Their Kids

In an April 2022 interview with Glamour U.K., the actress opened up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are. (Dad is ex Brian Austin Green.)

"I know I can't protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers," she shared of Noah. "My child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom."

Fox, who has previously spoken about Noah's desire to wear dresses, shared that her son "started wearing dresses when he was about 2." Soon after that, the actress said she "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is."

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she said.

"So from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," says Fox. "I can't control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them." But, she added, "I'm so proud of my kids."