'I Don't Care' and Other Ways Stars Have Responded to Gender Stereotyping of Their Kids
"I think you just raise your kids individually regardless," says Kate Hudson — and why these other parents feel the same
Megan Fox
In an April 2022 interview with Glamour U.K., the actress opened up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are. (Dad is ex Brian Austin Green.)
"I know I can't protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers," she shared of Noah. "My child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom."
Fox, who has previously spoken about Noah's desire to wear dresses, shared that her son "started wearing dresses when he was about 2." Soon after that, the actress said she "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is."
"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she said.
"So from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," says Fox. "I can't control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them." But, she added, "I'm so proud of my kids."
Brian Austin Green
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alumnus spoke out in a series of candid interviews with Hollywood Pipeline's Straight from the Source, opening up about the way his eldest child chooses to express himself. Noah — one of four of Green's sons, three of whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox — has often been seen out and about with his parents wearing a dress.
"Does it affect you guys if you see people talking crap on it?" host Dax Holt wondered in a video posted in September. Green didn't skip a beat. "My son, he's 4," he explained. "I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don't care. He's 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it."
"And it's dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever," Green continued. "It's his life, they're not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that's a time when he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him."
Kate Hudson
The actress revealed in a 2019 interview with AOL that she embraces a "genderless approach" to parenting baby Rani and her two older brothers from Hudson's previous relationships: Bingham Hawn and Ryder Russell.
"[Having a daughter] doesn't really change my approach, but there's definitely a difference," she told the outlet. "I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don't know what she's going to identify as."
"I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way," Hudson explained. "It's very different from the boys, and it's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes."
Zoë Saldana
"When you look at parenting, the whole thing about matriarchy and patriarchy, and Daddy's little girl and Mama's boys — my husband [Marco Perego-Saldana] and I find that completely ludicrous and absolutely unhealthy for the upbringing of a child," Saldana told PEOPLE of raising sons Zen Anton Hilario and twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio.
"You're giving them a very distorted and limited view on what a female role is supposed to be in a family and what a male role is supposed to be," she added.
To combat these stereotypes, Saldana and her husband are "raising our kids in a very gender-fluid environment, where our roles are we swap back and forth," she explained. "He's the bad cop, I'm the good cop and vice versa. There's no such thing as, 'Mom's the boss, listen to your mother.' No, listen to your father as much as your mother because we stand as a unit."
Gwen Stefani
In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer responded to questions on how she feels about her sons sometimes painting their nails or wearing tutus.
"It's one of those things where, it's not like I don't think about it, but they're used to being around me, and I'm always doing my hair, makeup, nails," she shared. "It's just normal for them. What I like to say is that being unique and original is what makes me happy, and I think that rubs off on them.
"My sons did nails just the other day, and the only reason was because their nails were so disgusting!" she added. "We really played 'Salon' and we did tiger stripe nails. I said to Kingston, 'Are you sure you wanna do pink, because you're gonna go to school tomorrow? Are you sure you're not gonna be embarrassed?' He said, 'No, I don't care; it's a cool color.'
"It's really important more than anything else to not be talked into something, to stand your ground and to be able to be strong about what you feel," the mom-of-three added. "I don't want them to try to be like everyone else, and at that age, everybody just wants to have the same shoes everybody else has, and I don't really like that. If they do want to, I'll support that as well. You just want them to be happy. It's a short life and it goes by so quick."
Dean McDermott
The father himself was actually the one who faced criticism in 2012 after posting a pic of the pedicure he got with daughter Stella. He laughed off commenters — mentioning he'd been getting pedicures for years with wife Tori Spelling — and said he encourages his oldest son, Liam, to follow suit (and even touts spa time as a bonding activity).
"It's a fun way to express yourself as well as getting your nails trimmed, buffed, and all the nasty bits removed from under your nails. Bleck!!" he wrote on his blog. "My son Liam asked if he could get his nails done like dad, and I was thrilled. I want him to try things; I want him to think outside the box. I want him to be an individual, and a free thinker.
"Liam even went one further. He asked if he could get his nails painted like mom and his sister Stella. I gladly obliged him. He would get his nails done with black and yellow like Batman, or red and blue with spider webs. He was a super hero and a rock star. Whatever his little imagination could conjure up. I'm so proud of him. He made a decision, and he stood by it. Good, bad or indifferent."
Amber Rose
Never one to let critics get her down, Rose clapped back after followers questioned her decision to take son Sebastian for a mani/pedi in 2016.
"We encourage our children to paint, draw and be creative so why block them from their creativity when it comes to self expression? F**standards and gender roles! Let your children be great!" she wrote on Instagram.
Katie Lowes
When the Scandal star welcomed son Albee with husband Adam Shapiro, she was adamant she wouldn't raise him within the customary gender roles.
"My husband and I are aware, of course, that our son will be born with male parts. But we have no idea what he will identify as or what his sexual orientation will be," the actress told Fit Pregnancy ahead of baby's birth. "I wish, now more than ever, to just please let my son be healthy and happy and safe," she added. "That's all that matters."