'So Bery Patient!' Celebrity Kids Doing the TikTok Patience Snack Challenge

These kids are trying their best to have "patience, patience"

You can thank TikTok for this extremely cute challenge.

Celebrity kids are having their patience tested and it is both absolutely adorable and torturous to watch. The gist of the challenge is this: Fill a bowl of candy, put it in front of your toddler, tell them you've got to go to the bathroom and will be right back and that they must not eat the candy until you return. Oh, and film the whole thing to see if they pass the test.

If I, a 26-year-old woman, can barely keep myself from eating a whole pack of Twizzlers in one sitting, how are these sweet and precious celebrity kids supposed to keep themselves from having an M&M or a jelly bean when no one's looking?! It's torture I say! Torture!

Here's how these celebrity kids did:

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' daughter Ada James was "so BERY patient."

Is there anything cuter than Ada James saying, "so BERY patient" after her mom, Lauren Akins, told her that she needed to wait to eat her treats? The toddler, dressed in a ballet outfit (complete with ballet slippers), laughed her way to victory and was rewarded with jelly beans.

Overall Score: 10/10. Little Ada James struggled to keep her cool, but ultimately managed to keep herself entertained long enough to pass the test.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster passed with flying colors — and came up with a very catchy song.

When her mom left the room, Stormi tried her best to stay strong. There was a moment when it seemed she would fail, but she persevered with the help of a little tune called "Patience, Patience," which was just her singing the word 'patience' over and over again until her mom came back.

Overall: 10/10. Fantastic job by little Miss Stormi, who used creativity to pass the challenge and give us a new bop! In short, stream "Patience, Patience" by Stormi Webster.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia did not pass the test, but she is very cute!

Kaavia is a girl who knows what she wants and she is not going to wait, thank you very much! Gabrielle Union told her 18-month-old daughter that she had to wait to eat her fruit snacks, but the toddler was not interested in waiting.

Overall Score: 10/10. Kaavia did not pass the challenge in a traditional sense, but she was honest about her failure and was very cute doing it.