See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in March 2023

Happy birthday, little ones! From Georgia to Sylvester, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 10:53 AM
01 of 07

Portia Umansky

Kyle Richards and Daughters Share Photos Celebrating as Youngest Portia Turns 15
Portia Umansky. @alexiaumansky/instagram

Kyle Richards' daughter Portia turned 15 on March 1.

02 of 07

Beau McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott - Beau, March Birthday
Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's son Beau Dean turned 6 on March 2.

03 of 07

Dylan Darby

Ashley Darby - Dylan, March Birthday
Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

Ashley Darby's son Dylan Matthew turned 2 on March. 2.

04 of 07

Shaya Charvet

Brooke Burke - Shaya, March Birthday
Brooke Burke/instagram

Brooke Burke's son Shaya Braven turned 15 on March 5.

05 of 07

Georgia Breault

Christine Lakin - Georgia, March Birthday
Christine Lakin/Instagram

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia James turned 7 on March 6.

06 of 07

Callum Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee - Callum, March Birthday
Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's son Callum Michael Rebel turned 3 on March 6.

07 of 07

Sylvester Bear

Emily Ratajkowski - Sylvester, March Birthday
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's son Sylvester Apollo turned 2 on March 8.

Related Articles
Hilary Duff Mae birthday
Mae! Grace! Kingston and Khari! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in March
birdie
Birdie! Heaven! Hayes! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in March
March bdays
Kenzie! Oskar! Maddox! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in March
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reflects on Motherhood in Tribute to Son Beau as He Turns 6: 'You Complete All of Us'
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary - Lola, February Birthday
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in February 2023
Carlin Bates - Layla
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in January 2023
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
Jenna Dewan and Everly
All About Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine's Day 2023
Becky G
Becky G Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lana Condor, Emily Ratajkowski and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels (13761516u) Cardi B W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Cardi B Is Pretty in Purple in Arizona, Plus Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, Meryl Streep and More
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hang at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
25 - James Van Der Beek - Olivia - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci7uUw7OF1c/?hl=en
Elle! Tysun! Charlie! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September
Kane Brown
Kingsley! AJ! Alexander and Violet! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October