Nick Lachey's Daughter Brooklyn Turns 8! And More Celebrity Kids Celebrating Birthdays in January 2023

Happy birthday, little ones! From Gianna to Shai, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 6, 2023 03:43 PM
Oliver Fichera

Dylan Dreyer
Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver George turned 3 on Jan. 2.

Croía McGregor

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor/Instagram

Conor McGregor's daughter Croía Mairéad turned 4 on Jan. 2.

Boston Boyd

Craig Wayne Boyd
Craig Wayne Boyd/Instagram

Craig Wayne Boyd's son Boston James turned 3 on Jan. 2.

Leo McAllister

Witney Carson
Witney Carson/Instagram

Witney Carson's son Kevin Leo turned 2 on Jan. 4.

Gianna Walker

LeToya Luckett-Walker
LeToya Luckett-Walker/Instagram

LeToya Luckett's daughter Gianna Iman turned 4 on Jan. 4.

Shai Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son Shai Aleksander turned 6 on Jan. 4.

Brooklyn Lachey

nick lachey, vanessa lachey
nick lachey/Instagram

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth turned 8 on Jan. 5.

CJ Buckner

Deena Cortese
Deena Cortese/Instagram

Deena Cortese's son Christopher John, a.k.a. CJ, turned 4 on Jan. 5.

