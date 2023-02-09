See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in February 2023

Happy birthday, little ones! From Aire to Stormi, Alena and Riley, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 03:54 PM
01 of 08

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi turned 5 on Feb. 1.

02 of 08

Aire Webster

Aire birthday
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire turned 1 on Feb. 2.

03 of 08

Willie Carney

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney - Willie
Michelle Branch/instagram

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney's daughter Willie Jacquet turned 1 on Feb. 2.

04 of 08

Alena Jonas

Kevin and Danielle Jonas - Alena
Danielle Jonas/instagram

Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Alena Rose turned 9 on Feb. 2.

05 of 08

Osian Anderson

Milla Jovovich - Osian
Milla Jovovich/instagram

Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson's daughter Osian Lark Elliot turned 3 on Feb. 2.

06 of 08

Minnie Osbourne

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly - Minnie
Lisa Stelly/instagram

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly's daughter Minnie Theodora turned 5 on Feb. 3.

07 of 08

Riley Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara - Riley
Meghan Trainor/instagram

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son Riley turned 2 on Feb. 8.

08 of 08

Miles Colonomos

Ginger Zee - Miles
Ginger Zee/instagram

Ginger Zee's son Miles Macklin turned 5 on Feb. 9.

