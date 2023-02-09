Celebrity Parents See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in February 2023 Happy birthday, little ones! From Aire to Stormi, Alena and Riley, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 9, 2023 03:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi turned 5 on Feb. 1. 02 of 08 Aire Webster Kylie Jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire turned 1 on Feb. 2. 03 of 08 Willie Carney Michelle Branch/instagram Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney's daughter Willie Jacquet turned 1 on Feb. 2. 04 of 08 Alena Jonas Danielle Jonas/instagram Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Alena Rose turned 9 on Feb. 2. 05 of 08 Osian Anderson Milla Jovovich/instagram Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson's daughter Osian Lark Elliot turned 3 on Feb. 2. 06 of 08 Minnie Osbourne Lisa Stelly/instagram Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly's daughter Minnie Theodora turned 5 on Feb. 3. 07 of 08 Riley Sabara Meghan Trainor/instagram Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son Riley turned 2 on Feb. 8. 08 of 08 Miles Colonomos Ginger Zee/instagram Ginger Zee's son Miles Macklin turned 5 on Feb. 9.