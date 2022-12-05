Celebrity Parents See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in December 2022 Happy birthday, little ones! From Bianka and Saint to Arrow and Zeppelin, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 05:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Memphis Aldean Williams Jason Aldean/instagram Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Dec. 1. 02 of 07 Ava Gad Josh Gad/instagram Josh Gad's daughter Ava Tanya turned turned 12 on Dec. 1. 03 of 07 Arrow and Zeppelin Ackles Jensen Ackles/instagram Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles' twins, daughter Arrow Rhodes and son Zeppelin Bram, turned 6 on Dec. 2. 04 of 07 Mint van Leeuwen Romee Strijid/instagram Romee Strijid's daughter Mint turned 2 on Dec. 3. 05 of 07 Vivian Brady tom brady/instagram Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 on Dec. 5. 06 of 07 Bianka Bryant vanessa bryant/instagram Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka Bella turned 6 on Dec. 5. 07 of 07 Saint West kris jenner/instagram Kim Kardashian's son Saint turned 7 on Dec. 5.