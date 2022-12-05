See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in December 2022

Happy birthday, little ones! From Bianka and Saint to Arrow and Zeppelin, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 5, 2022 05:42 PM
Memphis Aldean Williams

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean/instagram

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Dec. 1.

Ava Gad

Josh Gad
Josh Gad/instagram

Josh Gad's daughter Ava Tanya turned turned 12 on Dec. 1.

Arrow and Zeppelin Ackles

Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles/instagram

Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles' twins, daughter Arrow Rhodes and son Zeppelin Bram, turned 6 on Dec. 2.

Mint van Leeuwen

Romee Strijid
Romee Strijid/instagram

Romee Strijid's daughter Mint turned 2 on Dec. 3.

Vivian Brady

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 on Dec. 5.

Bianka Bryant

vanessa bryant
vanessa bryant/instagram

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka Bella turned 6 on Dec. 5.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian, kris jenner
kris jenner/instagram

Kim Kardashian's son Saint turned 7 on Dec. 5.

