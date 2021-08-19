The 7th Heaven star was on cloud nine sending her kiddos, Kenzie and Hutton, off to their first days of 3rd and 1st grade.

The mom of three wrote on Instagram, "All the feels as we send the kiddos off to their first day of school! A little nervous and excited."

She added, "I pulled it together and instead of panicking to have the perfect outfit, we found the pieces that they felt comfortable in and were there favorite items. I removed the stress and turned it into an opportunity for them to choose what they wear and how to present themselves to their classmates! It was actually great and I think they look adorable!"

She concluded, "We are so proud of these kiddos! Cheers to the first day of school and sending love to all the anxious parents out there! We got this! #firstdayofschool #weareback #1stgrade #3rdgrade #backtoschool"