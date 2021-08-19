Celebrity Kids Back to School Photos 2021
From Vanessa Lachey to Nick Carter, see all of the adorable pics of stars sending their kids off to school this year
Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Kids, Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix
"And just like that... all three of my babies are in one school! 😩❤️👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻🤙🏽 #Ohana," Vanessa Lachey captioned a photo of her childreen Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix — who are headed off to 3rd grade, 1st grade, and Pre-K, respectively.
Jana Kramer's Daughter, Jolie
Jana Kramer celebrated her daughter Jolie's first day of kindergarten with a sweet video montage set to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance." The video included a video of Jolie boarding the bus and photos of her at her desk and with her pals.
Ryan Lochte's Kids, Liv and Caiden
Looks like the first day of school is going swimmingly over at the Lochte household! Kayla Lochte posted a series of photos of daughter Liv and son Caiden on their way to school.
Audrina Patridge's Daughter, Kirra
Audrina Patridge's little girl is ready for her first day of kindergarten! "She's a big girl now! Such an exciting fun morning," The Hills: New Beginnings star captioned photos of her daughter posing with her gold backpack.
Emily Maynard's Sons, Jennings and Gibson
The Bachelor Nation alumna — and mom of five — shared a photo with sons Gibson, 4, and Jennings, 5, on their first day of school alongside a sweet message.
"Without fail, I cry every year on the first day of school," Maynard wrote on Instagram. "Today I dropped my two oldest boys off at JK and K with the same tears, but an even heavier heart for all the mothers across the world that don't have this privilege. Praying Gods greatest peace for those not only in my community, but for hurting hearts across this broken world. Be the light, my sweet boys!"
Beverley Mitchell's Kids, Kenzie and Hutton
The 7th Heaven star was on cloud nine sending her kiddos, Kenzie and Hutton, off to their first days of 3rd and 1st grade.
The mom of three wrote on Instagram, "All the feels as we send the kiddos off to their first day of school! A little nervous and excited."
She added, "I pulled it together and instead of panicking to have the perfect outfit, we found the pieces that they felt comfortable in and were there favorite items. I removed the stress and turned it into an opportunity for them to choose what they wear and how to present themselves to their classmates! It was actually great and I think they look adorable!"
She concluded, "We are so proud of these kiddos! Cheers to the first day of school and sending love to all the anxious parents out there! We got this! #firstdayofschool #weareback #1stgrade #3rdgrade #backtoschool"
Haylie Duff's Daughter, Ryan
"I'm not crying, you're crying," Haylie Duff captioned a first day photo with her daughter, Ryan, who is now a first grader!
Jessie James Decker's Daughter, Vivianne
Vivianne "ViVi" Rose Decker is heading off to 2nd grade! Jessie James Decker shared photos of her daughter in her school uniform, being showered with love from her mom and dad on Instagram. She captioned her post, "Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader! I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into. I couldn't hold back the tears while taking her to school this am because it still feels like yesterday bringing her home from the hospital, my baby is getting so big! I love love love this girl so much and her fierceness, kind heart, and her hunger to want to learn and to never give up! Second grade here we come!"
She concluded with, "Vivianne Decker you can be anything you want! Now go conquer the world" ✨"
Amanda Kloots' Son, Elvis
Kloots shared a sweet photo of her son Elvis on his first day of preschool, writing in the caption, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning 😭🤪🥳😫😍."
The funniest part? Elvis's chosen future occupation: Trash Truck!
Nick Carter's Son, Odin
Nick Carter's son Odin is ready for kindergarten. The 5-year-old's mom, Lauren Kitt Carter, shared a photo on Instagram of the family on his first day. She captioned the sweet snap, "Our little baby boy is growing up so fast. Congratulations Odin on your first day of Kindergarten."
Briana DeJesus' Daughters, Nova and Stella
The Teen Mom star mused about her daughters, Nova and Stella, on Instagram, captioning their first day photos, "I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner 😭💕."
Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton's Daughter, Ryder
Team Mom's Cheyenne Floyd and ex Cory Wharton celebrated their daughter Ryder's first day of school, with Wharton captioning a series of photos, "I can't believe the day has come 🥲 Ryder started her first day of school today 📚Most kids cry saying bye to their parents it was the other way around, Ryders super excited for school and that's how I want her to be. I'm so proud to be your father @thatsryderk I always tell everyone you changed my life around for the better and you don't even know it Love you girl 💜💛!!!"
Leah Messer's Daughters, Aliannah, Aleeah and Adalynn
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shared photos of her three daughters on their first days of school, captioning one set of snaps of twins Aliannah and Aleeah, "This Mama officially has two middle schoolers!" and another of Adalynn, "My girl's first day of 3rd grade & she was so excited! 🥰☀️."
Dave & Odette Annable's Daughter, Charlie Mae
Looks like Brothers & Sisters actor Dave Annable got a little emotional on his daughter Charlie Mae's first day of kindergarten. He captioned a photo of his little girl walking down the hallway, "And so it begins…" adding the hashtags, "#kindergartener #yesicried #duh."
Meghan King's Daughter, Aspen
The former Real Housewives star said her daughter's first day had them both "feeling all the feels," especially after Aspen showed hesitancy toward starting.
But "today she was not only brave but SO excited. She got out of the car and walked inside with her teacher as if she's done it a million times," King wrote. "I started crying and the twins were confused so I told them I was sad my babies were growing up so they promised to always stay little for me 😭 then I cried more."
Bristol Palin's Son, Tripp
"First day of 7th, 6th, 5th, 4th, and 3rd grade… each year getting 22cool to take a pic for hims mama, really can't believe it's already 7th grade for my tripp easton," the proud mom captioned a series of pics from her son's first days.
Bristol Palin's Daughter, Sailor
And for her "sweetest," daughter Sailor, it was day one of kindergarten!
Kameron Westcott's Daughter, Hilton
The former Real Housewives of Dallas star sent her daughter off to middle school, writing, "Hilton's 10 years old now, she loves cats, sports, and horses. 🐈🏈🐴 She wants to be an NFL coach, equestrian hunter jumper, or an actress. 🤩 Her favorite colors right now are Mint and Watermelon. (Noticing a trend!! 💕💞💘💗💓)."
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Kids, Molly and Riley
The kids' first day of school in Nashville was "magic," the Bachelorette alumna wrote alongside her Instagram photos. She added, "I will truly look back on this week as some of my proudest moments as a parent and as the real start of the life we always dreamt of here in Nashville."
Jaime Pressly's Sons, Leo and Lenon
"And the boys are off to preschool!" the actress wrote of her twins. "They ran right in and started playing without missing a beat! It definitely hurt us more than it hurt them to wave bye bye 😂 #doubletrouble #mamasboys"