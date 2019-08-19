'I'm Already Crying:' The Cutest Back-to-School Pics of Celeb Kids

 

These celebrity kids are ready to head back to school ... but are their parents ready to send them?
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 19, 2019 05:11 PM

Melissa Rycroft Strickland's Kids: Ava & Beckett

Melissa Rycroft Strickland/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Strickland was not quite ready to send her kids off to school. She captioned this picture, “First day of 3rd and Kinder… #theyreready #imnot #iwontcry #thatsalie #imalreadycrying.”

Kandi Burruss' Son: Ace Wells Tucker

Kandi Burruss/ Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wished her son a happy first day of preschool and also sent love to all of the other parents “who were up early dropping their kids to school.” 

Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum's Kids: Fordham & Essie

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum/ Instagram

The couple, who met on The Bachelorette, also wished their kiddos, Essie and Fordham, a happy first day of school. We wonder if they’ll ask their teachers, “Do you accept this apple?”

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter: Maddie 

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Spears expressed disbelief that her little girl, Maddie, could possibly be a 6th grader when she posted this photo of her daughter with her little sister, Ivey, on the first day of school. 

Ludacris & Eudoxie Bridges' Daughter: Cadence 

Eudoxie Bridges/ Instagram

They grow up so fast! Cadence’s mom posted a photo of her heading off to preschool alongside the caption, “First day of Preschool. Maman wasn’t ready for this day just yet. 😩❤️”

Ryan Lochte's Son: Caiden Zane

Ryan Lochte/ Instagram

Lochte’s son is “all grown up” and ready to get into the classroom. The Olympic swimmer posted a photo of Caiden, who is “excited for his first day of school,” on Instagram

