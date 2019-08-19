'I'm Already Crying:' The Cutest Back-to-School Pics of Celeb Kids

These celebrity kids are ready to head back to school ... but are their parents ready to send them?
Melissa Rycroft Strickland's Kids: Ava & Beckett
Former Bachelorette Strickland was not quite ready to send her kids off to school. She captioned this picture, “First day of 3rd and Kinder… #theyreready #imnot #iwontcry #thatsalie #imalreadycrying.”
Kandi Burruss' Son: Ace Wells Tucker
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wished her son a happy first day of preschool and also sent love to all of the other parents “who were up early dropping their kids to school.”
Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum's Kids: Fordham & Essie
The couple, who met on The Bachelorette, also wished their kiddos, Essie and Fordham, a happy first day of school. We wonder if they’ll ask their teachers, “Do you accept this apple?”
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter: Maddie
Spears expressed disbelief that her little girl, Maddie, could possibly be a 6th grader when she posted this photo of her daughter with her little sister, Ivey, on the first day of school.
Ludacris & Eudoxie Bridges' Daughter: Cadence
They grow up so fast! Cadence’s mom posted a photo of her heading off to preschool alongside the caption, “First day of Preschool. Maman wasn’t ready for this day just yet. 😩❤️”
Ryan Lochte's Son: Caiden Zane
Lochte’s son is “all grown up” and ready to get into the classroom. The Olympic swimmer posted a photo of Caiden, who is “excited for his first day of school,” on Instagram.