Pint-Sized Patriots! The Cutest Snaps of Celeb Kids Celebrating the Fourth of July

It’s a sea of red, white and blue adorableness on social media!

In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday, celebrities came out in droves on Instagram to share their sweetest, most patriotic family moments.

Jana Kramer had her whole family — husband Mike Caussin, 7-month-old son Jace Joseph and daughter Jolie Rae, 3 — don coordinating attire, sporting matching grins as they posed amid a lake backdrop.

“Happy 4th of July from my family to yours. Hope everyone has a safe and fun day!!! Xoxoxo,” Kramer, 35, captioned the cute group snapshot.

From Hoda Kotb, Dave Annable, Catherine Giudici Lowe and more, here are some more of our favorite celeb parents and their families taking to social media to mark America’s birthday.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s 5-week-old son Angelo James was featured in a photo gallery the Jersey Shore star, 31, shared to Instagram, wearing a stars-and-stripes-patterned onesie — and a huge smile.

“Happy 4th everyone! Angelo says What Uppppp,” Polizzi captioned her cute post.

Another baby boy celebrating his first Fourth? Polizzi’s costar and friend Deena Cortese‘s son Christopher John, a.k.a. baby CJ!

The reality star’s photo showed 5-month-old CJ wearing a red, white and blue summer outfit, complete with a navy-blue bucket hat decorated with white stars.

“Happy 4th of July !!!!! ❤️⚪️💙,” the new mom, 32, wrote to accompany the snapshot.

Bekah Martinez and boyfriend Grayston Leonard went in a bit of a different direction for their baby girl Ruth Ray De La Luz‘s first Independence Day — and hilariously so.

The former Bachelor contestant, 24, and Leonard both wore tropical-themed get-ups, each holding an alcoholic beverage as Martinez held their 5-month-old daughter for the poolside photo.

“White suburban family spends 4th of July weekend in Boca Raton,” she wrote in the caption. “Mom gets a little too tipsy off the vino, dad buys a 30-year timeshare they’ll use twice. Everyone’s sunburned for weeks.”