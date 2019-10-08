#SquashGoals! Adorable Snaps of Celebrity Kids at the Pumpkin Patch

Oh my gourd! These kids are the cutest little pumpkins in the patch!
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 08, 2019 03:57 PM

1 of 9

Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner's Daughter

Jamie Otis/ Instagram

“I found the happiest, prettiest pumpkin in the patch—two years in a row!” Mom wrote of daughter Henley Grace’s sweet shot. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Jeremy & Audrey Roloff's Girl

Audrey Roloff/ Instagram

The Roloffs didn’t have to travel far to see pumpkins this year, taking daughter Ember Jean to the Roloff Family Farms for a meet and greet. 

3 of 9

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Family

Halaria Baldwin/Instagram

Moms know the struggle of getting a good picture of everyone for the holiday card, and Hilaria Baldwin is no different.

She took her little ones — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo — to the pumpkin patch to carve out some fun … and hopefully get a usable family photo in the process. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrrell's Twins

Hillary Scott/Instagram

Lady Antebellum singer Scott was ready for PSLs and pumpkin patches, but the weather wasn’t quite cooperating when she took her twins, Emory and Betsy, to the pumpkin patch. 

She captioned this photo of her little ones: “MOOD when it’s ‘technically’ fall but still [hot] in Nashville. #hurryupcoolerweather”

Advertisement

5 of 9

Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Family 

Allison Holker/Instagram

Looks like life is gourd for the Boss family! The pair (who’s expecting baby no. 3!) took their kiddos, Weslie and Maddox, to the pumpkin patch. 

6 of 9

Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs' Kiddos 

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

Mollen took her “two little pumpkins” Sid and Lazlo to pick out some Halloween decorations! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Lisa Ling & Paul Song's Girls

Lisa Ling/Instagram

Ray and Jett looked like they were having a smashing good time while picking out pumpkins. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Busy Philipps & Marc Silverstein's Brood 

Courtesy Disney

Birdie and Cricket looked boo-tiful while hanging with their mom and dad at Cougar Mountain Pumpkin Patch. The whole family rocked coordinated looks from The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.