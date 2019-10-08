SquashGoals! Adorable Snaps of Celebrity Kids at the Pumpkin Patch

Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner's Daughter
“I found the happiest, prettiest pumpkin in the patch—two years in a row!” Mom wrote of daughter Henley Grace’s sweet shot.
Jeremy & Audrey Roloff's Girl
The Roloffs didn’t have to travel far to see pumpkins this year, taking daughter Ember Jean to the Roloff Family Farms for a meet and greet.
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Family
Moms know the struggle of getting a good picture of everyone for the holiday card, and Hilaria Baldwin is no different.
She took her little ones — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo — to the pumpkin patch to carve out some fun … and hopefully get a usable family photo in the process.
Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrrell's Twins
Lady Antebellum singer Scott was ready for PSLs and pumpkin patches, but the weather wasn’t quite cooperating when she took her twins, Emory and Betsy, to the pumpkin patch.
She captioned this photo of her little ones: “MOOD when it’s ‘technically’ fall but still [hot] in Nashville. #hurryupcoolerweather”
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Family
Looks like life is gourd for the Boss family! The pair (who’s expecting baby no. 3!) took their kiddos, Weslie and Maddox, to the pumpkin patch.
Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs' Kiddos
Mollen took her “two little pumpkins” Sid and Lazlo to pick out some Halloween decorations!
Lisa Ling & Paul Song's Girls
Ray and Jett looked like they were having a smashing good time while picking out pumpkins.
Busy Philipps & Marc Silverstein's Brood
Birdie and Cricket looked boo-tiful while hanging with their mom and dad at Cougar Mountain Pumpkin Patch. The whole family rocked coordinated looks from The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection.