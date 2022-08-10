01 of 05 Giada De Laurentiis' Daughter, Jade Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram The Food Network star shared a pic looking sunny with her daughter at camp. Though not a camper herself, De Laurentiis — who shares Jade with ex Todd Thompson — easily could have been mistaken for her 14-year-old in their matching sneakers, shorts and smiles.

02 of 05 Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter, Mila Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram For the second summer in a row, the Today with Hoda and Jenna host sent her daughter to Camp Longhorn – the same camp Bush Hager attended herself as a child. Last year, the 9-year-old sent a heartbreaking letter to her mother and father Henry Hager asking them to come pick her up, but Mila's return to the Texas-based camp this summer shows her triumph over homesickness.

03 of 05 Jenna Dewan's Daughter, Everly Jenna Dewan/Instagram Dewan bid her daughter (with ex Channing Tatum) an emotional farewell as she boarded the bus to sleepaway camp. Luckily, the actress "held it together until the car," and Everly embarked on her first summer adventure away from home.

04 of 05 Melissa Rycroft Strickland's Kids, Ava and Beckett Melissa Rycroft Strickland/Instagram "Big kids are off to camp for the week!" Rycroft Strickland captioned an Instagram video of herself and husband Tye dropping their kids at Sky Ranch Camp. The Bachelor alumna also showcased decorated trunks prepared for Ava, 11, and Beckett, 8, for their week away. The family reunited at camp pickup for photos and dancing.