Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQ4IiXrCCz/ mariashriver Verified On this day my youngest child is graduating from college two years late because of Covid. He gets an in person graduation in the Big House! It’s such a gift when you see your child find their Happy Place! Christopher found it at Michigan, the greatest public institution in our country. Here he felt seen. Here he felt loved. Here he felt excepted. Here he was happy. He made lifelong friends and got a great education. No mother could ask for more! This group of friends will be together forever. I can feel it. I know it. I hope you too have friends on this day that bolster you, care for you, love you, and give you strength and remind you of how extraordinary you are. No matter our age we all need people to mirror back to us our strength, our beauty, our divinity. This young man does that for me every day. Congratulations, Christopher — you’re so loved, so respected, so admired. 💙💛#graduationday 1w