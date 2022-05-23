Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
See all of the A-list kids donning their caps and gowns on graduation day
Coco Gauff
Tennis player Coco Gauff celebrated her high school graduation in Paris, posing in her cap and gown with her diploma in front of the Eiffel Tower. Hey, if you have to miss your high school graduation ceremony, competing in the French Open is a pretty great excuse!
"I did it. no 🎓," Gauff captioned the post, jokingly referencing her graduation "cap."
Ree Drummond's Daughter, Paige
For Drummond, a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman, her daughter Paige's graduation came with plenty of reason to celebrate — both because her daughter graduated from the University of Arkansas with honors and because Drummond can finally kick her feet up a bit.
Drummond captioned a series of family-filled photos from the graduation, "We celebrated Paige this weekend. 🎓She's definitely ready for the next stage in life! (As for me, I'm ready for a nap.)"
Allison Holker's Daughter, Weslie
Allison Holker celebrated daughter Weslie's middle school graduation alongside husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss and their younger children, Maddox and Zaia.
The mom of three captioned photos from the celebration on Instagram, "WESLIE GRADUATED 8th grade!! ✨ Such a special moment to be able to see our Babygirl shining so bright and stepping into new chapters of her life!!"
She added of the graduate, "Weslie makes an impact on everyone and everything around her. She has this unique ability to see you, understand you and the world. She is wise, she is kind and and one of the most compassionate people I have ever met. I am so proud of her and I know she is living her life in her full truth. She is making changes in the world by simply being exactly who she is! So excited to see you change the world Babygirl!! WE LOVE YOU!! @weslierboss next year HIGH SCHOOL!! 😊"
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter, Maddie
Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated daughter Maddie's middle school graduation, sharing sweet family photos from the special event on Instagram.
Spears, her husband Jamie Watson and their daughter Ivey Joan all showed their support for Maddie as the 13-year-old received her diploma.
"High schooler🎓📚👩🏼🏫✏️ (🤯🙎🏼♀️💔🥺😭)," Spears captioned her post.
Maria Shriver's Son, Christopher Schwarzenegger
Better late than never! Maria Shriver celebrated her youngest child's graduation in person, two years after the fact, as Christopher (whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger) and the rest of the University of Michigan class of 2020 got an official ceremony following COVID-related postponements.
The proud mom captioned photos from the big day, "On this day my youngest child is graduating from college two years late because of Covid. He gets an in person graduation in the Big House! It's such a gift when you see your child find their Happy Place! Christopher found it at Michigan, the greatest public institution in our country. Here he felt seen. Here he felt loved. Here he felt [accepted]. Here he was happy. He made lifelong friends and got a great education. No mother could ask for more!"
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son, Michael
Two years after he graduated from N.Y.U., Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got to watch their eldest son, Michael, walk across the stage to get his college diploma. (They also got to watch Taylor Swift deliver the commencement speech!)
Katie Couric's Step-Daughter, Allie Molner
Couric, who married husband John Molner 2014, celebrated his daughter Allie Molner on her college graduation day (she's another 2020 graduate celebrating post-pandemic).
The famed broadcast journalist captioned a photo of the graduate on Instagram, "Congrats Allie Molner!!! So proud of you. Celebrating the class of 2020 in 2022!!!! You and your fellow graduates inspire me so. Thank you for fixing this broken 🌎 of ours. 👩🎓 🙏🏻🌈⭐️🍺🍀🎓#nopressure."
Heather Dubrow's Twins, Nick and Max
The Real Housewives star has two times the celebrating to do as her twins, Nick and Max, graduate high school and head off to college! Nick will head to Loyola Marymount University, while Max is off to Tufts, the mom of four revealed on Instagram.