01 of 03 Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Daughter, True Khloe Kardashian/instagram The 4-year-old wore a sleek cat costume during a pre-trick-or-treat outing, matching cousin Dream Kardashian in an all-black outfit complete with bright colored face paint. Instead of wearing faux ears, True's hair was styled into two tiny top knots on either side of her head. A few selfies posted by mom Khloé Kardashian, who appeared to be chaperoning the cousins and a friend, showed that the whole group dressed up for the spooky event in the days leading up to Halloween.

02 of 03 Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Daughter, Dream Dream Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram The reality stars' 5-year-old wore black head-to-toe during her Halloween adventure with cousin True Thompson. Dream's costume included shiny pants, a tank top, black cat ears and face paint to top off her feline look. In a series of Instagram stories shared by her aunt, Khloé Kardashian, Dream seemed like she was completely immersed in the full fall spirit of the holiday. The girls posed by a pumpkin-filled "graveyard" and a wall decorated with giant jack-o'-lanterns.