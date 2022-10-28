See the Celebrity Kids Who Dressed Up for Halloween 2022

These little ones have their costumes ready for an adorable night of trick-or-treating

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Published on October 28, 2022 02:36 PM
01 of 03

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Daughter, True

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian halloween
Khloe Kardashian/instagram

The 4-year-old wore a sleek cat costume during a pre-trick-or-treat outing, matching cousin Dream Kardashian in an all-black outfit complete with bright colored face paint. Instead of wearing faux ears, True's hair was styled into two tiny top knots on either side of her head.

A few selfies posted by mom Khloé Kardashian, who appeared to be chaperoning the cousins and a friend, showed that the whole group dressed up for the spooky event in the days leading up to Halloween.

02 of 03

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Daughter, Dream

Khloé Kardashian Tue Halloween
Dream Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The reality stars' 5-year-old wore black head-to-toe during her Halloween adventure with cousin True Thompson. Dream's costume included shiny pants, a tank top, black cat ears and face paint to top off her feline look.

In a series of Instagram stories shared by her aunt, Khloé Kardashian, Dream seemed like she was completely immersed in the full fall spirit of the holiday. The girls posed by a pumpkin-filled "graveyard" and a wall decorated with giant jack-o'-lanterns.

03 of 03

Tori and Zach Roloff's Kids, Jackson, Lilah & Josiah

tori roloff
tori roloff/Instagram

TLC star Tori Roloff shared some adorable photos of her kids all dressed up ahead of Halloween. The eldest Roloff mini, Jackson, 5, donned a full firefighter costume. His little sister, Lilah, 2, opted for a dalmatian costume that included a floppy, spotted dog-ear headband and a tutu.

The newest addition to the Roloff family, Josiah, looked too cute in a hatchling costume. The 5-month-old wore a fluffy hood with a chick's beak and eyes while the rest of him nestled into a cracked eggshell getup. He even had webbed yellow slippers on his feet!

Josiah sells the scene in an Instagram post from his mom, leaning up against a chicken coop with a bird just behind him.

