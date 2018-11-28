See Jessica Alba, Tia Mowry, Ashlee Simpson Ross and More Celebs' Cute Family Holiday Cards

It’s holiday-card season, and these celebs aren’t messing around.

Take Jessica Alba, whose 2018 seasonally appropriate photo shoot came with one adorable new addition: son Hayes Alba, 10 months, who joined the actress, husband Cash Warren and their daughters Haven Garner, 7, and Honor Marie, 10, for their Shutterfly-designed greeting.

“We like to have the family in front of the fireplace, wearing matching pajamas,” Alba, 37, told PEOPLE about being “a creature of habit” when it comes to her loved ones’ holiday card. “We kind of do the same thing every year, except this is our first year we’re a family of five.”

Kyle Richards‘ annual card saw husband Mauricio Umansky and their three daughters — Portia, 10, Sophia, 18, and Alexia, 22, plus Richards’ daughter Farrah, 30 — don dark jeans and light-colored tops, while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted for a long-sleeved gold blouse.

“So happy with our 2018 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!” Richards, 49, captioned her ad post. “With all their gorgeous designs, it was easy to find the right style for my family.”

It’s Cairo Tiahna‘s first Christmas season! Tia Mowry-Hardrict‘s 6-month-old baby girl joined her actress mom, dad Cory Hardrict and 7-year-old big brother Cree Taylor for their family holiday card photo.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas time without holiday cards,” wrote Mowry-Hardrict, 40, sharing that she, like Richards, used Simply to Impress to design the card.

More Simply to Impress fans? Tori Spelling and Ashlee Simpson Ross. The former posed with husband Dean McDermott and their five kids — sons Beau Dean, 20 months, Finn Davey, 6, and Liam Aaron, 11, plus daughters Hattie Margaret, 7, and Stella Doreen, 10 — in coordinating pink and green ensembles.

“Could this be any cuter? I am SO excited to send out our fab 2018 holiday cards!” Spelling, 45, captioned her photo of the sweet family of seven.

The stars of Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross‘ card (aside from their precious pup Alabama) were their daughter Jagger Snow, 3, and Simpson Ross’ 10-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.

“So excited to show you our 2018 holiday card!” wrote the mother of two, 34. “Thank you, @simplytoimpress! They have the most unique, high quality cards. With our busy schedules I love how easy the card was to make and how FAST it was delivered.”