“Decorations! We started two years ago purchasing decorations for our home and then bringing them out and adding to them each year. I always wanted to do that for my kids. He gets so excited when it’s time to put them all out again and then to go shopping for new ones each year.

I’m pretty lenient on Halloween night. He can have his five favorite candies when we get home. Thank the Lord he doesn’t like Reese’s and I get all of them! Then he can have two pieces a day following Halloween. My husband and I definitely reach into that bag on a daily basis so it doesn’t last long!

Also, a hack for the younger kids that don’t know any better… get them a smaller sized candy bucket or bag to take around trick or treating. It fills up way faster and once it’s full they just assume they hit the jackpot and you can go home!”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband Cutter Dykstra are parents to sons Beau, 5, and Jack, 9 months. She is an actress whose current project is Hunting Season.