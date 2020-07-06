Girl Dads! Thomas Rhett, Dwayne Johnson and Other Celeb Fathers Who Have Only Daughters
These celebrity dads know that raising girls is a gigantic honor
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett is dad to Lennon Love, 4 months, Ada James, 2½, and Willa Gray, 4½.
Kobe Bryant
The late Kobe Bryant is dad to Capri Kobe, 1, Bianka Bella, 3½, and Natalia Diamante, 17, as well as Gianna Maria-Onore, who died with her father in the helicopter crash that took their lives and seven others. She was 13.
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis is dad to Evelyn Penn, 6, Mabel Ray, 8, Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer, 31.
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is dad to Tiana Gia, 2, Jasmine Lia, 4½, and Simone, 18.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon is dad to Stella Zavala, 9½, Gia Zavala, 11, and Isabella, 13, as well as adult daughter Alexia.
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon is dad to Frances Cole, 5½, and Winnie Rose, 6½.
Chance the Rapper
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler is dad to Sunny Madeline, 11, and Sadie Madison, 14.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is dad to Amada Lee, 4, and Esmeralda Amada, 5½.
Harry Connick Jr.
Peter Facinelli
Peter Facinelli is dad to Fiona Eve, 13, Lola Ray, 17, and Luca Bella, 22.
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl is dad to Ophelia Saint, 5½, Harper Willow, 11, and Violet Maye, 14.
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell is dad to twins Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, 11.