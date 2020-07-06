Girl Dads! Thomas Rhett, Dwayne Johnson and Other Celeb Fathers Who Have Only Daughters

These celebrity dads know that raising girls is a gigantic honor

By Jen Juneau
July 06, 2020 02:38 PM

Thomas Rhett

Lauren Akins Instagram

Thomas Rhett is dad to Lennon Love, 4 months, Ada James, 2½, and Willa Gray, 4½.

Kobe Bryant

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Vanessa Bryant Instagram

The late Kobe Bryant is dad to Capri Kobe, 1, Bianka Bella, 3½, and Natalia Diamante, 17, as well as Gianna Maria-Onore, who died with her father in the helicopter crash that took their lives and seven others. She was 13.

Bruce Willis

Demi Moore/Facebook

Bruce Willis is dad to Evelyn Penn, 6, Mabel Ray, 8, Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer, 31.

Dwayne Johnson

Lauren Hashian Instagram; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is dad to Tiana Gia, 2, Jasmine Lia, 4½, and Simone, 18.

Matt Damon

Winterstone Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Matt Damon is dad to Stella Zavala, 9½, Gia Zavala, 11, and Isabella, 13, as well as adult daughter Alexia.

Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell Instagram

Dax Shepard is dad to Delta, 5½, and Lincoln, 7.

Jimmy Fallon

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon is dad to Frances Cole, 5½, and Winnie Rose, 6½.

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Chance the Rapper is dad to Marli, 10 months, and Kensli, 4½.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is dad to Sunny Madeline, 11, and Sadie Madison, 14.

Jamie Foxx

Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Foxx is dad to Annalise, 11, and Corinne, 26.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is dad to Amada Lee, 4, and Esmeralda Amada, 5½.

Harry Connick Jr.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

Harry Connick Jr. is dad to Charlotte, 18, Kate, 22, and Georgia, 24.

Peter Facinelli

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Peter Facinelli is dad to Fiona Eve, 13, Lola Ray, 17, and Luca Bella, 22.

Dave Grohl

Getty Images

Dave Grohl is dad to Ophelia Saint, 5½, Harper Willow, 11, and Violet Maye, 14.

Jerry O'Connell

Jerry O'Connell/instagram

Jerry O'Connell is dad to twins Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, 11.

Tim McGraw

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tim McGraw is dad to Audrey, 18, Maggie, 21, and Gracie, 23.

