Celebrity Moms Who Are Celebrating Their First Mother's Day This Year
These new mamas are joining the Mother's Day club, thanks to their adorable little ones
Olivia Munn
The actress will be celebrating the holiday with son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 5 months, by her side. Her little one loves Pho noodles and twinning with dad John Mulaney.
The actors welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021.
Allison Williams
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in April that actors Williams and Alexander Dreymon became parents to son Arlo this past winter — just in time for Mother's Day!
The family of three have already become a great traveling unit, as they were recently spotted on vacation with Williams' father, newsman Brian Williams, at a private resort in Abaco in the Bahamas.
Priyanka Chopra
The actress will join the first-timers club this year, after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas on Jan. 15. She'll be in great company as her sister-in-laws, Sophie Turner (who is married to Joe Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (who is married to Kevin Jonas), will be celebrating the holiday, too!
Halsey
Halsey can thank son Ender for giving them a new day to be celebrated. The happy mama recently shared their"pockets of happy" on Instagram, which, of course, includes moments with 9-month-old son Ender, whom they share with partner Alev Aydin. The slideshow of snaps include Ender wearing Easter bunny ears, a smiley moment on the grass with mom Halsey and a cute art project featuring Ender's teeny hand and foot prints.
Jennifer Lawrence
The Don't Look Up star and husband Cooke Maroney were recently spotted out for a stroll with their newborn. Now that their baby has arrived, Lawrence will ring in her first Mother's Day this year!
PEOPLE confirmed in September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot the following October.
Eve
The rapper has 'never been this happy' since the arrival of son, Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper. She posted a heartwarming shot to her Instagram Story in April, which features herself sitting up in bed while Wilde rests on her chest.
"Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️," Eve captioned the heartwarming pic.
Barbara Bush
Baby girl Cora Georgia is the newest member of the Bush family, making mom Barbara the newest member of the Mother's Day club. Barbara and husband Craig Coyne welcomed Cora on Sept. 27, 2021.
The former president and first lady — who happen to be Cora's grandpa and grandma — George and Laura Bush shared the exciting news with PEOPLE in a statement.
"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the Bushes said in the statement.
"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," the Bushes added. The little girl joins Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager's three children — son Hal and daughters Mila and Poppy — and multiple cousins.
Jamie Chung
The actress became mom to not one, but two baby boys back in October 2021. Chung's husband, actor Bryan Greenberg, shared the news that they welcomed their twin boys last fall, writing on Instagram that "we got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻"
While raising young twins hasn't been easy for the couple, we're anticipating twice the presents for mom this holiday.
Jennifer Wayne
The Runaway June band member and husband Austin Moody welcomed their first baby together, daughter Lily Maria Moody, on April 18. Wayne shared several photos of the couple's newborn, including adorable shots of the infant at the hospital, as well as some of her first moments at home.
"Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much. 💕💕💕," Wayne captioned the post.
She later posted a cute selfie on her Instagram Story while holding her baby girl in the hospital, writing, "I'm a Mommy💜"