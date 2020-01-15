17 Father-Son Pairs That Are Total Look-Alikes

BRUCE & SAM SPRINGSTEEN
Sam, who 26 years old and a newly sworn-in firefighter in New Jersey, looks just like his rocker dad, who ironically has a song titled, “I’m On Fire.”
MATTHEW, JOHN & ROB LOWE
The actor’s sons Matthew and John joined him for the eerie series The Lowe Files.
MILO & MEL GIBSON
The actor’s son is following in his footsteps: the former massage therapist recently tackled his first major big screen role as notorious mobster Al Capone in Gangster Land.
SEAN & HOPPER PENN
Sean’s son with Robin Wright — pictured here with sister Dylan — is the actor’s literal twin.
DAMON & DAMON WAYANS JR.
They share a name and almost share a face.
SEAN & PIERCE BROSNAN
Sean was lucky enough to inherit his father’s James Bond-worthy looks.
JAMES & MICK JAGGER
James definitely resembles a younger version of the Rolling Stones frontman.
JAMES & JACK MARSDEN
We did a double-take at the 2017 SAG Awards when Marsden arrived with his son. The dapper teen looked just like a younger version of his dad — except for the platinum blond hair, that is!
TOM BRADY & JACK MOYNAHAN
The Patriots quarterback had us seeing double when he brought son Jack to the Best Buddies Football Challenge in Massachusetts.
MICHAEL & MARK CONSUELOS
“My mini me is now major me,” the star wrote on Instagram about his doppelgänger.
O'SHEA JACKSON JR. & ICE CUBE
Jackson Jr. looks so much like his rapper father that he played the much-younger Cube in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton.
CLINT & SCOTT EASTWOOD
The actor played up his resemblance to his famous father by dressing as his iconic spaghetti Western character The Man with No Name for Halloween.
DEACON & RYAN PHILLIPPE
There’s no doubt that Phillippe’s son with ex Reese Witherspoon got it from his papa.
RAY & JACK NICHOLSON
Ray is the spitting image of his legendary father’s younger self.
BRYCE, LEBRON & LEBRON JAMES JR.
The NBA star’s sons, Bryce (left) and especially Lebron James Jr., are growing into their father’s likeness.
JON BON JOVI & JESSE BONGIOVI
Jesse has inherited both his rocker dad’s flowing hair and charismatic toothy grin.
BROOKLYN, ROMEO, CRUZ & DAVID BECKHAM
Each of Beckham’s boys look like the soccer star in their own way.