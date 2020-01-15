17 Father-Son Pairs That Are Total Look-Alikes

These famous duos share a lot more than just their names
By Lydia Price
January 15, 2020 08:46 AM

1 of 17

BRUCE & SAM SPRINGSTEEN

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Sam, who 26 years old and a newly sworn-in firefighter in New Jersey, looks just like his rocker dad, who ironically has a song titled, “I’m On Fire.” 

2 of 17

MATTHEW, JOHN & ROB LOWE

Theo Wargo/Getty

The actor’s sons Matthew and John joined him for the eerie series The Lowe Files.

3 of 17

MILO & MEL GIBSON

Eric Charbonneau/AP

The actor’s son is following in his footsteps: the former massage therapist recently tackled his first major big screen role as notorious mobster Al Capone in Gangster Land.

4 of 17

SEAN & HOPPER PENN 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Sean’s son with Robin Wright — pictured here with sister Dylan — is the actor’s literal twin.

5 of 17

DAMON & DAMON WAYANS JR. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

They share a name and almost share a face. 

6 of 17

SEAN & PIERCE BROSNAN

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sean was lucky enough to inherit his father’s James Bond-worthy looks. 

7 of 17

JAMES & MICK JAGGER 

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

James definitely resembles a younger version of the Rolling Stones frontman. 

8 of 17

JAMES & JACK MARSDEN 

We did a double-take at the 2017 SAG Awards when Marsden arrived with his son. The dapper teen looked just like a younger version of his dad — except for the platinum blond hair, that is! 

9 of 17

TOM BRADY & JACK MOYNAHAN 

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty

The Patriots quarterback had us seeing double when he brought son Jack to the Best Buddies Football Challenge in Massachusetts. 

10 of 17

MICHAEL & MARK CONSUELOS 

Mark Consuelos/Instagram

“My mini me is now major me,” the star wrote on Instagram about his doppelgänger. 

11 of 17

O'SHEA JACKSON JR. & ICE CUBE 

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Jackson Jr. looks so much like his rapper father that he played the much-younger Cube in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton

12 of 17

CLINT & SCOTT EASTWOOD

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The actor played up his resemblance to his famous father by dressing as his iconic spaghetti Western character The Man with No Name for Halloween. 

13 of 17

DEACON & RYAN PHILLIPPE 

Getty (2)

There’s no doubt that Phillippe’s son with ex Reese Witherspoon got it from his papa. 

14 of 17

RAY & JACK NICHOLSON

Getty

Ray is the spitting image of his legendary father’s younger self. 

15 of 17

BRYCE, LEBRON & LEBRON JAMES JR. 

The NBA star’s sons, Bryce (left) and especially Lebron James Jr., are growing into their father’s likeness. 

16 of 17

JON BON JOVI & JESSE BONGIOVI 

Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Jesse has inherited both his rocker dad’s flowing hair and charismatic toothy grin. 

17 of 17

BROOKLYN, ROMEO, CRUZ & DAVID BECKHAM 

David Beckham/Instagram

Each of Beckham’s boys look like the soccer star in their own way. 

