Justin Pasutto was the odd man out as most of the rest of his family — Jillian Harris, dog Nacho Cilantro and son Leo George, 2 — sported striped pajamas.

Another standout member? Cutie Annie, 10 weeks, who wore an adorable brown set. The entire family’s sleep outfits were from Hanna Anderson.

“It’s moments like these that I think back and remember the time where I used to dream of having a little family of my own … in matching PJ’s, of course, πŸ˜‰and how much fun it would be to share the magic of the holidays with them!” the former Bachelorette wrote on Instagram.