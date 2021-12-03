Don We Now Our Matching PJs! Celeb Families Rocking Holiday Jammies
Festive, fun and oh-so comfy
The Akins Family
The newly minted party of six — Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins and daughters Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie — posed in their coordinating Grinch pajamas in what Mom said was their "First Christmas selfie as a fam of 6 🎄✨ 💕#itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear."
The Mowry-Hardrict Family
Tia Mowry Hardrict, husband Cory Hardrict and their kids Cree and Cairo got an early start on the holiday, donning their 'We Are Family 2021' Children's Place PJs in September.
The Amurri-Martino Family
Talk about a modern family! On Thanksgiving, Eva Amurri shared a group photo on Instagram showing her matching pajamas (by Little Navy) with boyfriend Ian Hock, ex-husband Kyle Martino and their three kids: daughter Marlowe Mae and sons Mateo Antoni and Major James.
Amurri, who was on a getaway with the whole "squad," wrote in the caption, "Do You Even Vacay In Matching Jammies, Bro?? #HappilyEvaAfter #HEAonTheRoad #HappyThanksgiving #Squad"
The Sims-Stuber Family
Also excited for the season: Molly Sims and kids Brooks, Scarlett and Grey, who coordinated in Carter's.
The Longoria-Bastón Family
"Y'all know me, I love a matching moment with Santi and any excuse to stay cozy in PJs," Eva Longoria wrote on Instagram of her Children's Place ensemble. Plus, "Santi's Godfather, @amaurynolasco, decided to join in on the fun!"
The Roper-Tolbert Family
Bachelor in Paradise favorites Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert — plus kids Emmy, Brooks and Reed — gave a gift to followers with their festive shot: 25 percent off similar PJs at Leveret with code HOLIDAY25.
The Arnold-Cusick Family
For baby Sage's second Christmas, DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold had to pull out all the stops. "We are READY FOR CHRISTMAS ❤️❤️ ," she wrote in late November. "Tree is up, stockings are hung, and we have Elf playing on repeat!! Sage has never sat down for a movie ever until she saw Elf and now as soon as she hears the intro song she comes running to watch and is GLUED (swipe right for video proof 😂) it makes me so happy cause Elf is my favorite Christmas movie so I'm happy to watch it 3 times a day ❤️❤️ Sage was barely 2 months old last Christmas so it's very fun seeing how aware she is this time around 🎄taking her to see Santa today."