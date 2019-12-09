It Doesn't Get Much Cuter (or More Snuggly!) Than These Photos of Celebrity Families in Matching Holiday Pajamas
The Entire Roper-Tolbert Clan (Including the Dogs)
Jade, Tanner, Emmy and baby Brooks are gearing up for their first Christmas as a family of four … well, six, if you count their fur babies!
Grab your family a set here.
The Candy Cane-Inspired Serhants
Ryan, Zena and Emilia Serhant looked like a million dollars (and we’re not talking Million Dollar Listing) in their matching PJs!
Lauren Conrad & William Tell's Fa-la-la-la-lovely Matching Sets
Lauren Conrad, her husband William and their sons Liam and baby Charlie share a snuggle and a matchy-matchy moment.
You can grab yourself a pair here.
Snooki's Little Bundles of Joy
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says that her kids Giovanna, Lorenzo and Angelo — whom she shares with husband Jionni LaValle — are her “GIFTS EVERY YEAR🎅🏽❤️🙏🏽”
And Seven Van Der Beeks Snuggling Cozily!
This photo of James Van Der Beek’s family is as sweet as candy.
You can get the same set here.