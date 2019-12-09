It Doesn't Get Much Cuter (or More Snuggly!) Than These Photos of Celebrity Families in Matching Holiday Pajamas

These photos are sweeter than sugar plums and gumdrops
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 09, 2019 04:05 PM

1 of 5

The Entire Roper-Tolbert Clan (Including the Dogs) 

Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade, Tanner, Emmy and baby Brooks are gearing up for their first Christmas as a family of four … well, six, if you count their fur babies! 

2 of 5

The Candy Cane-Inspired Serhants

Ryan Serhant/Instagram

Ryan, Zena and Emilia Serhant looked like a million dollars (and we’re not talking Million Dollar Listing) in their matching PJs! 

3 of 5

Lauren Conrad & William Tell's Fa-la-la-la-lovely Matching Sets 

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Lauren Conrad, her husband William and their sons Liam and baby Charlie share a snuggle and a matchy-matchy moment. 

4 of 5

Snooki's Little Bundles of Joy

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says that her kids Giovanna, Lorenzo and Angelo — whom she shares with husband Jionni LaValle — are her “GIFTS EVERY YEAR🎅🏽❤️🙏🏽”

5 of 5

And Seven Van Der Beeks Snuggling Cozily! 

Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram

This photo of James Van Der Beek’s family is as sweet as candy. 

