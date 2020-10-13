The Most Adorable Autumn Celebrity Celebrations of 2020
Pumpkin patches, football, Halloween treats and more! These stars are (safely!) celebrating everything fall
Eva Longoria
"Happy Sunday 🎃🎃🎃," the star captioned this spooky cute pic with son Santiago.
Lauren Akins
The mom of three and her girls Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love are dressed and ready for football season in Tennessee!
Kylie Jenner
The beauty mogul and her mini me wore matching Snoopy pajamas while making sweet Halloween treats for Kylie's YouTube channel.
Gisele Bündchen
The supermodel and kids Vivian Lake and Benjamin jumped for joy to cheer on dad Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.
Khloé Kardashian
Auntie Koko shared the most adorable moments from the family's pumpkin carving day, featuring daughter True, dad Tristan Thompson and cousins Chicago and Psalm.
Khloé Kardashian
The star continued showing off her fun-filled family snaps with more pics of her "favorite people," including nieces Stormi and Dream.
Andy Cohen
The host of Watch What Happens Live took son Ben to a pumpkin patch in October.
Shawn Johnson East
So sweet! Johnson East and daughter Drew Hazel both love fall — and playing around with giant pumpkins at Cheekwood in Nashville.
Lauren Burnham Luyendyk
"same patch. same pumpkin. now vs a year ago.🧡 ," mom Luyendyk wrote on Instagram of being at the pumpkin patch with daughter Alessi.
"last time she couldn’t even sit up on her own & this time @ariejr & i were breaking a sweat trying," the nostalgic mama added.
Reese Witherspoon
If fall porch decorating was a sport, Witherspoon would win gold.
Ciara
It's matching football pajamas at Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's home. Kids Future Zahir, Sienna Princess and newborn son Win Harrison are Team Daddy!
Jade Tolbert
"We had the best day yesterday at the pumpkin patch!" mom Tolbert captioned her festive slideshow with husband Tanner and kids Emmy and Brooks.
"I felt like a little kid again experiencing this tradition through my kiddos’ eyes," she added. "Emmy is still talking about how much fun she had. 🥰🥰"
Ashley Darby
The Real Housewives of Potomac star took baby Dean on a wagon ride, following her announcement that she's expecting another Darby baby in February 2021.