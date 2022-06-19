Celebrity Dads Playing Dress Up with Their Kids
From face masks to dress up, these celebrity dads are big fans of getting made over by their little ones
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek shared the perfect "#Parenting tip" with his followers after spending some time with his daughter doing self care.
"When your daughter wants to #girldad you… ride the wave. And enjoy. ❤️, "the dad of six shared in the caption of a video of his daughter, Emilia, helping him use a face mask.
Adam Levine
In April 2021, the Maroon Five frontman shared a rare family photo of himself and wife Behati Prinsloo wearing matching dresses with their daughters: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
In the photo Levine matches with one of his girls in a blush pink halter maxi dress. Meanwhile, Prinsloo matches with their other daughter, both of them wearing an off-shoulder, tie-dye gown.
He captioned the snapshot, "girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻."
Jamie Dornan
Blue might just be Jamie Dornan's color! The Belfast actor shared a photo of himself in a blue wig (complete with pigtails!), red dress and gold heels, courtesy of his daughters, Dulcie, Elva, and Alberta.
"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," the actor captioned the photo. "Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She's sweet."
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
In Sept. 2018, Johnson shared a sweet moment with his daughter, Jazzy, showing off her nail polishing skills. He shared their exchange on Instagram.
"Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work.
Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.
Me: Sorry baby, daddy's gotta go to work
Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted - as she looks up at me with her mama's gorgeous blue eyes.
Me: Yes, you're absolutely right - daddy needs his nails painted."
Looks like he can't deny his little girl!
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Don't worry, the girl dad made sure to return the favor. Johnson captioned an Instagram photo doing his daughter's nails, "She knows who to come to for the best "mani" in town! 🙋🏽♂️💅🏾. At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something
🦖🤚🏾😂."
Jared Padalecki
In an adorable video captured by Jared Padalecki's wife, Genevieve, the Supernatural star gets some hair help from their daughter, Odette. The 5-year-old sprayed her dad's hair and used not one but two brushes, much to the delight of her parents.
"Dad, your hair looks fabulous," the 5-year-old aspiring hairstylist gushed of her handiwork.
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum's daughter, Evie, is so good at makeup, she can do it blindfolded. Tatum, who authored the children's book The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, had a little help with a "magical makeover courtesy of one very talented (and blindfolded)" kiddo.
His daughter, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, got her dad all dolled up in lipstick, butterfly clips and eyeshadow in May 2021.
Mark Wahlberg
Many families got creative in COVID quarantine, and that includes the Wahlbergs. Dad Mark let daughter Grace use his nails as a creative outlet, and she did her thing with bright pink polish.