Stars Celebrating Their First Father's Day in 2022

From John Mulaney to Nick Jonas, these stars became dads for the first time this year! 

By Andrea Wurzburger June 19, 2022 09:00 AM

1 of 18

John Mulaney

Credit: john mulaney/instagram

We can't wait for all of the dad jokes that Mulaney is no doubt collecting after welcoming son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with girlfriend Olivia Munn this year. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Nick Jonas

Credit: Divya Akhouri

Nick Jonas has upgraded from the fun uncle to the cool dad this year! The singer and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January.

This Father's Day must feel extra-special to the new parents, whose daughter spent 100 plus days in the NICU before coming home. 

3 of 18

A$AP Rocky

Credit: BACKGRID

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in May 2022 that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child, a baby boy! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Adam Gottschalk

Credit: Raven Gates Gottschalk /Instagram

Another baby for Bachelor Nation! Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 18, 2022. They named their bundle of joy Gates Zev Gottschalk. 

Advertisement

5 of 18

Jared Haibon

Credit: Jared Haibon/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jared Haibon is also celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad, having welcomed son Dawson with wife Ashley Iaconetti in January 2022.  

6 of 18

Jeezy

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Rapper Jeezy became a first-time dad this year when wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins gave birth to their daughter Monaco! The pair announced the news of their baby girl's arrival on Jan. 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Romeo Miller

Credit: romeo miller/ instagram; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Romeo Miller is leveling up this Father's Day with a new title: Dad! The musician and actor — son of hip hop icon Master P — welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with girlfriend Drew Sangster, he announced in a surprise reveal in February 2022

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: odell beckham jr./TikTok

It's about to be a super Father's Day for the Super Bowl champ! The footballer's girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to the couple's first child, Zydn, on Feb. 17, 2022. 

Advertisement

9 of 18

Michael Cera

Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage

It's a special Father's Day for Michael Cera! The Life & Beth star quietly welcomed a baby boy with longtime partner Nadine in fall of 2021.

The actor revealed in March 2022, "He's just a little 6-month-old baby," after his costar Amy Schumer accidentally spilled his baby news.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Darren Criss

Credit: Darren Criss/Instagram

Darren Criss is filled with Glee this Father's Day, thanks to the arrival of daughter Bluesy Belle. He and wife Mia Criss welcomed their little girl into the world in April 2022. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Jordan Fisher

Credit: Jordan Fisher Instagram

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star and wife Ellie welcomed their first baby together, son Riley William Fisher, on June 7, which means that he arrived just in time to celebrate Father's Day! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Bryan Greenberg

Credit: Bryan Greenberg/instagram

Double the kiddos means double the love this Father's Day for Bryan Greenberg, who became dad to twins with wife Jamie Chung in 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Scott Speedman

Credit: Scott Speedman/instagram

Hats off to new dad, Scott Speedman, who's celebrating his first Father's Day this year.

The You actor and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed their first child, daughter Pfeiffer Lucia, during a home birth on Oct. 26, 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Lance Bass

Credit: lancebass/Instagram

Father's Day for Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin this year is twice as nice! The pair became the proud dads of twins in 2021. The pair welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, via surrogate on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

KJ Apa

Credit: kj apa/ instagram

The Riverdale star's first Father's Day comes after welcoming his first child, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, with model Clara Berry in September 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Tan France

Credit: tan france/ instagram

We're sure there will be plenty of snuggles to go around for Tan France this Father's Day! The Queer Eye star and his husband Rob welcomed their first baby, son Ismail France, via surrogate in July 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

Josh Bowman

Credit: emily vancamp/ instagram

Josh Bowman and Emily VanCamp welcomed their first baby together in August 2021 — a daughter named Iris.

That makes 2022 his first year celebrating Father's Day with his little girl! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

Jason Kennedy

Credit: Lauren Scruggs/Instagram

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy welcomed their first baby together, son Ryver Rhodes, on April 3, 2022. 

"Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren't possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true," Kennedy said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger