Stars Celebrating Their First Father's Day in 2022
From John Mulaney to Nick Jonas, these stars became dads for the first time this year!
John Mulaney
We can't wait for all of the dad jokes that Mulaney is no doubt collecting after welcoming son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with girlfriend Olivia Munn this year.
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas has upgraded from the fun uncle to the cool dad this year! The singer and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January.
This Father's Day must feel extra-special to the new parents, whose daughter spent 100 plus days in the NICU before coming home.
A$AP Rocky
A source confirmed to PEOPLE in May 2022 that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child, a baby boy!
Adam Gottschalk
Another baby for Bachelor Nation! Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 18, 2022. They named their bundle of joy Gates Zev Gottschalk.
Jared Haibon
Bachelor in Paradise alum Jared Haibon is also celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad, having welcomed son Dawson with wife Ashley Iaconetti in January 2022.
Jeezy
Rapper Jeezy became a first-time dad this year when wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins gave birth to their daughter Monaco! The pair announced the news of their baby girl's arrival on Jan. 11.
Romeo Miller
Romeo Miller is leveling up this Father's Day with a new title: Dad! The musician and actor — son of hip hop icon Master P — welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with girlfriend Drew Sangster, he announced in a surprise reveal in February 2022.
Odell Beckham Jr.
It's about to be a super Father's Day for the Super Bowl champ! The footballer's girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to the couple's first child, Zydn, on Feb. 17, 2022.
Michael Cera
It's a special Father's Day for Michael Cera! The Life & Beth star quietly welcomed a baby boy with longtime partner Nadine in fall of 2021.
The actor revealed in March 2022, "He's just a little 6-month-old baby," after his costar Amy Schumer accidentally spilled his baby news.
Darren Criss
Darren Criss is filled with Glee this Father's Day, thanks to the arrival of daughter Bluesy Belle. He and wife Mia Criss welcomed their little girl into the world in April 2022.
Jordan Fisher
The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star and wife Ellie welcomed their first baby together, son Riley William Fisher, on June 7, which means that he arrived just in time to celebrate Father's Day!
Bryan Greenberg
Double the kiddos means double the love this Father's Day for Bryan Greenberg, who became dad to twins with wife Jamie Chung in 2021.
Scott Speedman
Hats off to new dad, Scott Speedman, who's celebrating his first Father's Day this year.
The You actor and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed their first child, daughter Pfeiffer Lucia, during a home birth on Oct. 26, 2021.
Lance Bass
Father's Day for Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin this year is twice as nice! The pair became the proud dads of twins in 2021. The pair welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, via surrogate on Oct. 13.
KJ Apa
The Riverdale star's first Father's Day comes after welcoming his first child, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, with model Clara Berry in September 2021.
Tan France
We're sure there will be plenty of snuggles to go around for Tan France this Father's Day! The Queer Eye star and his husband Rob welcomed their first baby, son Ismail France, via surrogate in July 2021.
Josh Bowman
Josh Bowman and Emily VanCamp welcomed their first baby together in August 2021 — a daughter named Iris.
That makes 2022 his first year celebrating Father's Day with his little girl!
Jason Kennedy
Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy welcomed their first baby together, son Ryver Rhodes, on April 3, 2022.
"Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren't possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true," Kennedy said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together."