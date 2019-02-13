Andy Cohen, Travis Scott & More Celeb Dads' Sweetest (and Funniest) Delivery Room Stories

After taking Carson Daly’s advice to eat before joining wife Behati Prinsloo into the delivery room, The Voice judge did just that, resorting to binging on various foods, including cheeseburgers, before the birth of daughter Dusty Rose.

“So [Behati] kind of went into labor throughout the day, and it was beautiful. I was eating a lot though,” he said, recounting the hilarious September 2016 story to host Jimmy Kimmel. “We finally go to the hospital, I’ve put back an unbelievable amount of food. Like basically bursting at the seams, I was gonna s— my pants.”

“Also, my wife is in labor and it’s the lamest thing to be when your wife is going to be having a baby and you’re like ‘I got to take a s—.’ That’s not, in any way, a viable complaint. So you got to keep it inside, literally and figuratively. It was brutal,” Levine remembered.

“I waited, doubled over in pain. Finally, the baby came it was beautiful and amazing. And the second coast was clear, I took one of the nurses aside and I was like, ‘Look you got to find me a bathroom.’ And there was one a foot from the bed.”