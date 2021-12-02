Celebrity 2021 Holiday Cards Are Here! See the Beautiful Family Photos
Happy holidays, from your favorite stars
Shawn Johnson & Andrew East
The couple's Minted card highlights their two cuties: daughter Drew Hazel, 2, and newest addition Jett James, 4 months.
Scotty & Gabi McCreery
The singer and his wife shared a cute snap from the year (though their dog Moose looks a little less interested in modeling).
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal couple shared a new family portrait with kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, for their Christmas card this year.
"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card 🎄," the couple wrote on Instagram of the new snap, which was taken during a private family trip to Jordan, according to Kensington Palace.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall chose a candid photo, which shows Charles wearing a mask as he helps his wife put on her face covering during Royal Ascot last June. The image reflects the precautions people have taken amid the ongoing COVID pandemic for their Christmas card this year.
"Clarence House are pleased to release the photograph chosen by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card this year," Clarence House said in a statement.
Kelly Ripa
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host repurposed an old vacation photo of husband Mark Consuelos and the kids to create their family's 2021 holiday card.
Kyle Richards
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star never disappoints when it comes to her family's holiday cards. Richards, her daughters and hubby Mauricio decided to keep it simple and coordinate in white and denim this year.
Ashley Tisdale
Joining Tisdale and dad Christopher French for their holiday card this year is baby girl Jupiter Iris! The sweet girl is lovingly looking at her mama on the cards that are simply captioned, "joy."
Tori Spelling
The actress and her five kids — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — sent a warm happy holidays from "our farm to your home!" Missing from the cute farm shoot is dad Dean McDermott, but Tori explained his absence to fans by saying he was away on a shoot.
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
Pup Lois Lane may not be thrilled about her parents' PDA, but she's a pro, still nailing her pose to display the Bachelor in Paradise stars' card this year.
Melissa Joan Hart
The actress and her crew could not look sweeter in their holiday card this year. Look how much her boys Mason, Braydon and Tucker have all grown up!
RaeLynn
"I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas and Begging God for a Silent Night. Coming to a mailbox near you…🎄❤️ ," the singer captioned a holiday-themed Instagram slideshow with husband Josh Davis and baby girl Daisy Rae.