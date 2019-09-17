Poppy Brent-Berkus & Poppy Louise Hager
Nate Berkus revealed on PEOPLE NOW that his daughter Poppy and Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter, who is also named Poppy, are in the same class at school. In fact, the two share a locker, so in the past, Berkus has accidently “stole everything that belongs to Poppy H.” and had to return water bottles, sweaters and backpacks to the right Poppy. Whoops!
Calvin Bradley Fichera & Haley Joy Kotb
Today show hosts Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb’s kids love enjoying beach days together.
Olivia Rose Hubbard & Ada James Akins
Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, got baby girl Olivia together with Lauren Akins, wife of country star Thomas Rhett, and her daughter Ada to hang out and take naps.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. & Sienna Princess Wilson
Serena Williams and Ciara happened to be in Cannes, Frances at the same time with their girls in June 2019, so they decided to enjoy and impromptu pool date with their little ladies.
Gia Francesca and Dominic Lopez & Harper Smith
Saved by the Bell‘s Mario Lopez, wife Courtney and Tiffani Thiessen love getting their kids together, especially when it’s an occasion where the former costars can support each other. Here, the Lopez family can be seen at Thiessen’s Num Noms event in L.A.
Ryan Rosenberg & Marlowe Masterson
Alana Masterson and Haylie Duff’s adorable girls share a twinning moment with their baguettes.
Sloane Haggerty & Future Wilburn
Ciara’s son Future and Macklemore’s daughter Sloane came together for a cuddly selfie during a sporting event.
Maxwell Drew & Wilder Frances
Of course, Maxwell and Wilder became fast friends. Their mamas (Jessica Simpson and CaCee Cobb, respectively) are longtime BFFs. As Simpson captioned an Insta shot: “Besties raising Besties #dreamscometrue #maxandwilder #bff @caceecobb”
Blue Ivy Carter & Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
We wish nothing more than to be flies on this star-studded wall! Mariah Carey’s twins and Beyoncé’s daughter dress up for their playdate, while their famous moms catch up.
Blue Ivy Carter & Apple Martin
Beyoncè’s daughter Blue is one lucky girl. Not only does she have the honor of having Queen Bey as mom, but she also has a built-in BFF in Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple.
Dashiel Anderson & Vivienne MacArthur
Dashiel and Vivienne might be young, but their mothers — Resident Evil: The Final Chapter co-stars Milla Jovovich and Ali Larter — already have big plans for their futures.
“Happy 6 month birthday to my new buddy #dashiellean,” Larter wrote in 2015, alongside this sweet picture of their play date. “I wonder if we’ll be fighting the bad guys like our mommies!”
North West & Penelope and Mason Disick
Cozy in pajamas after a nice bath is the ideal time to chill with the crew.
North West & Everyone
North is the most popular girl at school, and she didn’t even go to school when this photo was taken. Here, she is holding hands with her squad members — which include Kardashian ex-makeup artist Joyce Bonelli’s son, Zeplin — as they make their way to Disney on Ice.
Luca Comrie & Pearl Osbourne
The only thing sweeter than gelato is this precious date between Hilary Duff’s son Luca and Jack Osbourne’s daughter, Pearl.
Egypt Dean & Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan, had an adorable toy-car-racing play date with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’ son, Egypt back in 2012. We hope they still hang — and that we can somehow infiltrate their squad.
Winnie Fallon & Frankie Kopelman
“Frankie is the full-totes Alfalfa at all times and no matter what way I try to finesse the hair it just [sticks] right back up,” Drew Barrymore told Jimmy Fallon in 2013 of her daughter, Frankie, who hangs out with Fallon’s little one Winnie on the regular.
Bonus: Dixie Followill & Olivia Benson Swift
It’s been years and we still look at this painfully precious picture of Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge’s daughter, Dixie, and Taylor Swift’s fluffy little girl (/cat), Olivia.