Something's Cooking! See the Most Adorable Photos of Celebrity Chefs and Their Kids in the Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay, Padma Lakshmi and more celebrity chefs are passing the torch to their little — and not-so-little! — ones in the kitchen
Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay's youngest is ready to follow in his footsteps! The Hell's Kitchen host brought his son, Oscar, to set as he prepared for season 21 of the hit cooking competition show. "Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host ! Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please ! Dad x" he wrote.
Gordon Ramsay
The Michelin star chef is no stranger to getting his brood involved in the kitchen: he previously enlisted daughters Megan and Tilly for an episode of Family Recipes on YouTube. The British TV personality shares five children with wife Tana, ranging in age from 2 to 22: sons Oscar and Jack, as well as daughters Tilly, Megan and Holly Anna.
Curtis Stone
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I think I've got a new sous chef in the house 👨🍳," the Australian chef and restaurateur captioned an adorable shot of his youngest son, Emerson. Stone also shares son Hudson with wife Lindsay Price.
Padma Lakshmi
The Top Chef host and her daughter Krishna celebrated Korean Lunar New Year by whipping up some hotteok together.
Jamie Oliver
Inspired by his latest cookbook, Together, the chef and TV personality stars on a show of the same name, which sees him cooking up family-oriented meals with a little help from — you guessed it — his family. Here, he goofs around with his youngest son, River Rocket Blue Dallas. Oliver shares five children with wife Juliette "Jools" Norton: sons River Rocket and Buddy Bear Maurice, and daughters Poppy Honey Rosie, Petal Blossom Rainbow and Daisy Boo Pamela.
Chrissy Teigen
The Cravings cookbook author may be the chef in the family, but husband John Legend takes over the kitchen on Sundays with some special assistance from their little ones, Luna and Miles. "Every Sunday morning, john sets his alarm for 7:30am and Luna helps him make his perfect pancakes," Teigen shared on Instagram.
Duff Goldman
The Food Network star has a future pastry chef on his hands! Goldman welcomed his first child, a daughter named Josephine, with wife Johnna in February 2021. While baby Josephine hasn't quite made her mark in the kitchen just yet, we're sure it's only a matter of time.
Guy Fieri
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host has been bringing his two sons to Flavortown for years — and his eldest, Hunter, has been his right-hand man on several of his TV series, including Guy's Grocery Games. Recently, Hunter has started to branch off on his own, embarking on his first solo project in late 2021.
"He always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about," Hunter told PEOPLE.
Guy also shares son Ryder with wife Lori.
Katie Lee
The Kitchen co-host is getting her little one started on organic produce shopping early! Lee brought daughter Iris, whom she welcomed with husband Ryan Biegel in September 2020, on a quick trip to a farm in Water Mill, New York, in July 2021.
Bobby Flay
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em! The Beat Bobby Flay star and his daughter Sophie teamed up on a podcast together, Always Hungry, that launched in April 2021. On it, they tackle their respective approaches to food, dining out, what they've learned from each other in the kitchen and more.
Giada De Laurentiis
Seeing double! The Italian chef and her lookalike daughter Jade teamed up to put a "healthy spin on some kid classics that happen to be some of Jade's favs… pancakes, fried rice, cupcakes & veggies!" the Simply Giada star wrote.
Ree Drummond
"I love filming with my kids, because they jump in to help with repetitive things, like piping the red veins on doughnut hole eyeballs," the Pioneer Woman wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of her daughter Paige helping out in the kitchen. Drummond is also mom to daughter Alex and sons Todd and Bryce.