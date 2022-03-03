Something's Cooking! See the Most Adorable Photos of Celebrity Chefs and Their Kids in the Kitchen

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host has been bringing his two sons to Flavortown for years — and his eldest, Hunter, has been his right-hand man on several of his TV series, including Guy's Grocery Games. Recently, Hunter has started to branch off on his own, embarking on his first solo project in late 2021.

"He always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about," Hunter told PEOPLE.

Guy also shares son Ryder with wife Lori.