Boy Moms! Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and More Celebrities Who Have Only Sons

The singer and activist is mom to two boys with husband Swizz Beatz: Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 4. She is also stepmom to Beatz's children from his previous relationships: sons Prince Nasir and Kasseem, as well as daughter Nicole.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph in 2016, Keys said that as a female empowerment activist, she believes it's "really on-purpose" that she's a boy mom.

“It’s no wonder to me now that someone like me, who is known for songs like 'A Woman’s Worth,' 'Superwoman' and 'Girl On Fire,' is raising boys,” she told the outlet.

“I find that to be really on-purpose, a gift given to me. It feels very intentional of the universe to say this is an important part of what you need to do here. And I love it."