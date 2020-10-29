Boy Moms! Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and More Celebrities Who Have Only Sons
These famous mamas are proud to be raising sons
Gwen Stefani
The "Sweet Escape" singer, who announced her engagement to longtime love Blake Shelton on Oct. 27, shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, (not pictured) with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen, Again
What, you thought we were going to leave out this adorable photo of Apollo on his 6th birthday in February? That would just be...B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
Alicia Keys
The singer and activist is mom to two boys with husband Swizz Beatz: Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 4. She is also stepmom to Beatz's children from his previous relationships: sons Prince Nasir and Kasseem, as well as daughter Nicole.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph in 2016, Keys said that as a female empowerment activist, she believes it's "really on-purpose" that she's a boy mom.
“It’s no wonder to me now that someone like me, who is known for songs like 'A Woman’s Worth,' 'Superwoman' and 'Girl On Fire,' is raising boys,” she told the outlet.
“I find that to be really on-purpose, a gift given to me. It feels very intentional of the universe to say this is an important part of what you need to do here. And I love it."
Julie Bowen
As a mom of three on-and-off camera, the Modern Family matriarch is no stranger to the daily ins-and-outs of raising adolescents. The actress shares son Oliver, 13, and twins John and Gustav, 11, with ex-husband Scott Phillips.
“I grew up in a family of all girls so this is karmatic justice for torturing my father for so long,” she joked to PEOPLE in 2010. “Now I’m the only female in the house of four males. This is just a taste of what he had to suffer for a long time.”
Katherine Webb
The model and husband AJ McCarron are expecting their third son together, she announced on Oct. 5.
Sharing a video from the family's sex reveal, Webb-McCarron wrote, "And God said...BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM."
"PSA- prayers needed for my sanity," added the mom of sons Cash Carter, 2 in December, and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, a.k.a. Tripp, 4.
Nicole Phelps
The former Miss California USA and her Olympic swimmer husband Michael Phelps welcomed their third son, Maverick Nicolas, in September 2019. Baby Maverick joined big brothers Beckett Richard, 2 ½, and Boomer Robert, 4.
“We welcomed Maverick Nicolas Phelps into the world on 9/9/19 at 36 weeks and 2 days. Our lil big man was 6lb 5o and 20 (inches)," the proud mom captioned a photo announcing their new addition. "He instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys 💙💙💙 I can’t wait to walk this journey surrounded by my men. #familyof5”
Céline Dion
The Canadian icon is mom to sons René-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, whom she shared with her late husband René Angélil.
Amy Poehler
The Parks and Recreation star is mom to sons Archie, 12, and Abel, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Arnett.
Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017 about sacrifices she's made as a mom, Poehler said, "I have two young boys who are very active, so I’ve probably had to jump or climb something I didn’t want to.”
“Physically, I probably put some pep in my step in ways where I would rather nap,” she added.
Desiree Hartsock
The Bachelorette alum is mom to sons Asher Wrigley, 4, and Zander Cruz, 21 months, whom she shares with husband Chris Siegfried.
Anne Hathaway
The Witches star welcomed her second son, Jack, with husband Adam Shulman in November 2019. Their new addition joined big brother Jonathan, 4.
When recently asked by host Jimmy Kimmel on Live! about if she's open to having more kids, Hathaway replied, "Yeah, I don't know. I don't know . . . like some minutes I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely,' and some minutes the world scares me too much. And I think I've got two healthy ones and that feels really great."
Zoë Saldana
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress and husband Marco Perego are parents to twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 6 in December, plus their 3-year-old little brother Zen Anton Hilario.
“The third one was supposed to be [a daughter] and then my husband just doesn’t give any girls,” Saldana joked in February. “I would have been great as a mother of daughters, but the universe, in its irony, and how I became a mom of three boys in the post-#MeToo movement [means] I’m accepting the challenge.”
Saldana added that she is “having such a wonderful time” as a mom of sons, “because that means I get to witness and really nurture a young boy before he turns into a man, and I think that that’s the task for us mothers, as well.”
Britney Spears
The pop star is mom to sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Carrie Underwood
The "Cry Pretty" singer opened up to PEOPLE in September about how she's been bonding with sons Isaiah Michael, 5½, and Jacob Bryan, 21 months, during the coronavirus lockdown.
"We're really lucky. We have some space around us, so we've been utilizing that space and we've been outdoors a lot," said Underwood, who shares the boys with husband Mike Fisher. "It's been good, and they're adventurous little boys and it's great for us to just be able to get out. I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career."
"So it's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake," she added of her littlest one. "It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."
Garcelle Beauvais
The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares 13-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid with ex-husband Mike Nilon, and also has a 29-year-old son, Oliver, from her previous marriage to producer Daniel Saunders.
Believe it or not, Beauvais is also a boy grandma! Oliver's wife gave birth to Oliver Jr. in February 2020.
Melissa Joan Hart
The Melissa & Joey actress is a proud mom to three boys: Tucker McFadden, 8, Braydon Hart, 12, and Mason Walter, 14, with her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson.
Speaking to Mini Magazine in 2016 about the biggest challenge of raising boys, Hart said, “I think moms of boys need to have tons of energy and just expect that your house won’t be neat again until they are grown and move out.”
Elle Macpherson
The Australian supermodel passed along her good looks to sons Flynn, 22, and Cy, 17, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson.
Megan Fox
Candice Crawford Romo
The model shares three sons with her former Dallas Cowboys quarterback husband Tony Romo: Hawkins, 8, Rivers, 6, and Jones, 3.
Crawford Romo told PEOPLE ahead of her youngest son's birth that due to more intense sickness throughout her last pregnancy, she thought she was having a baby girl.
“Sure, it would have been new and different to have a little girl running around, but we love our boys and I love being a 'boy mom,' so adding one more to the mix is exciting,” she said. “The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it’s sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go.”
Jenny Mollen
The Live Fast, Die Hot author shares sons Sid, 6, and Lazlo, 3, with her husband, American Pie actor Jason Biggs.
"I want to raise men who do not see people in terms of their sex," she told Mini Magazine in 2018. "I want sons who respect women but also value their voices and contributions as much as they do those of men."