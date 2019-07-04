After 13 years of marriage, Willis and Moore share three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. But the family has grown since Willis married Emma Heming in 2009: the father of three is now a father of five and big sister Rumer could not be happier to have little sisters Mabel and Evelyn added to the Willis crew.

“You are my best friends for life. You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you,” Rumer captioned this sweet sister photo.