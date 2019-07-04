Oh, the Places They'll Go! Miles, Rani, True & More Celebrity Baby Globetrotters

Gabrielle Union’s “shady baby” is already proving to be a pro when it comes to serving looks and beating jet lag. “Someone has already adjusted to French time- and someone has not,” the L.A.’s Finest star teasingly captioned a photo of her 8-month-old daughter looking wide awake in dad Dwyane Wade’s lap as he dozed off at the table.

The couple continued their envy-inducing “#WadeWorldTour2019” while in France for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, with Kaavia tagging along on the sun-soaked adventure.