Oh, the Places They'll Go! Miles, Rani, True & More Celebrity Baby Globetrotters

Miles
“All of Me” is extremely jealous of baby Miles living it up on a yacht in Portofino ahead of July 4th. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son may only be 13 months old, but he already seems to recognize that summering on the Italian Riviera is pretty much the definition of living your best life.
Jack
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham’s 2-year-old son also tested out his sea legs in Italy this summer, during a luxurious family vacation that had us longingly eyeing our out of office auto-replies.
Kaavia
Gabrielle Union’s “shady baby” is already proving to be a pro when it comes to serving looks and beating jet lag. “Someone has already adjusted to French time- and someone has not,” the L.A.’s Finest star teasingly captioned a photo of her 8-month-old daughter looking wide awake in dad Dwyane Wade’s lap as he dozed off at the table.
The couple continued their envy-inducing “#WadeWorldTour2019” while in France for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, with Kaavia tagging along on the sun-soaked adventure.
Rani
Kate Hudson’s close friend Erin Foster pretty much summed it up with her comment on this heart-melting photo: “Rani is on the coast of Amalfi?! Chic.” The actress’s daughter, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October 2018, caught up on her beauty sleep as the mom-of-three took in the scenic coastline during their Italian getaway in June.
Willow & Jameson
Pink and husband Carey Hart’s kids experienced a true travel “high” during the Australia leg of the singer’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour in August 2018, when daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2½, hopped in a helicopter with their parents to fly to the next concert venue. It’s never to early to learn how to make an entrance!
Alena
Between a celebrity wedding and an Eiffel Tower photo shoot, Danielle and Kevin Jonas’ 5-year-old daughter’s latest trip puts our summer vacation plans to shame. Ahead of her Uncle Joe’s second wedding to Sophie Turner in France, Alena spent some time exploring the City of Light with her famous fam.
Chicago & True
Keeping Up with the newest generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids is no easy feat when they’re jetting off to picture-perfect locales every few months. Cousins Chicago, 17 months, and True, almost 15 months, were already well-versed in flying by the time they learned how to walk, thanks to various tropical getaways and a group trip to Bali last October with their moms Kim and Khloé, along with Aunt Kourtney and her brood.