Celebrity Parents Lucky! Olympia! Wave! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September Happy birthday, little ones! From Hudson and Sire to Julia and Elizabella, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month By Jen Juneau Published on September 6, 2022 02:45 PM 01 of 13 Olympia Ohanian Jr. Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Alexis Olympia turned 5 on Sept. 1. 02 of 13 Eric Decker Jr. Jessie James Decker/Instagram Eric and Jessie James Decker's son Eric Jr. turned 7 on Sept. 1. 03 of 13 Sire Jackson 50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent's son Sire turned 10 on Sept. 1. 04 of 13 Julia Nehdar Lacey Chabert/Instagram Lacey Chabert's daughter Julia Mimi Bella turned 6 on Sept. 1. 05 of 13 Lucky Tooker Elle King/Instagram Elle King's son Lucky Levi turned 1 on Sept. 1. 06 of 13 Kaspyan Millan Anna Trebunskaya/Instagram Anna Trebunskaya and Nevin Millan's son Kaspyan turned 5 on Sept. 2. 07 of 13 Iris Biegel Katie Lee Biegel/Instagram Katie Lee's daughter Iris Marion turned 2 on Sept. 2. 08 of 13 Spencer Kaling Mindy Kaling/Instagram Mindy Kaling's son Spencer Avu turned 2 on Sept. 3. 09 of 13 Elizabella Bugliari Alyssa Milano/Instagram Alyssa Milano's daughter Elizabella Dylan turned 8 on Sept. 4. 10 of 13 Wave Cephus OFFSET/Instagram Cardi B and Offset's son Wave Set turned 1 on Sept. 4. 11 of 13 Hudson Anstead Ant Anstead/Instagram Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's son Hudson London turned 3 on Sept. 6. 12 of 13 Layton Schroeder bbjordanlloyd/Instagram Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd's son Layton Sarti turned 4 on Sept. 6. 13 of 13 Rue Shumpert Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert/Instagram; Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's daughter Rue Rose turned 2 on Sept. 6.