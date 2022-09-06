Lucky! Olympia! Wave! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September

Happy birthday, little ones! From Hudson and Sire to Julia and Elizabella, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

Published on September 6, 2022 02:45 PM
01 of 13

Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian - Olympia, September Birthday
Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Alexis Olympia turned 5 on Sept. 1.

02 of 13

Eric Decker Jr.

Eric and Jessie James Decker - Eric Jr., September Birthday
Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Eric and Jessie James Decker's son Eric Jr. turned 7 on Sept. 1.

03 of 13

Sire Jackson

50 Cent - Sire, September Birthday
50 Cent/Instagram

50 Cent's son Sire turned 10 on Sept. 1.

04 of 13

Julia Nehdar

Lacey Chabert - Julia, September Birthday
Lacey Chabert/Instagram

Lacey Chabert's daughter Julia Mimi Bella turned 6 on Sept. 1.

05 of 13

Lucky Tooker

Elle King - Lucky, September Birthday
Elle King/Instagram

Elle King's son Lucky Levi turned 1 on Sept. 1.

06 of 13

Kaspyan Millan

Anna Trebunskaya - Kaspyan, September Birthday
Anna Trebunskaya/Instagram

Anna Trebunskaya and Nevin Millan's son Kaspyan turned 5 on Sept. 2.

07 of 13

Iris Biegel

Katie Lee - Iris, September Birthday
Katie Lee Biegel/Instagram

Katie Lee's daughter Iris Marion turned 2 on Sept. 2.

08 of 13

Spencer Kaling

Mindy Kaling son Spencer's 2nd Birthday
Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Mindy Kaling's son Spencer Avu turned 2 on Sept. 3.

09 of 13

Elizabella Bugliari

Alyssa Milano - Elizabella, September Birthday
Alyssa Milano/Instagram

Alyssa Milano's daughter Elizabella Dylan turned 8 on Sept. 4.

10 of 13

Wave Cephus

Cardi B and Offset - Wave, September Birthday
OFFSET/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset's son Wave Set turned 1 on Sept. 4.

11 of 13

Hudson Anstead

Christina Hall/Ant Anstead - Hudson, September Birthday
Ant Anstead/Instagram

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's son Hudson London turned 3 on Sept. 6.

12 of 13

Layton Schroeder

Layton Lloyd, September Birthday
bbjordanlloyd/Instagram

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd's son Layton Sarti turned 4 on Sept. 6.

13 of 13

Rue Shumpert

Rue Shumpert, September Birthday
Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert/Instagram;

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's daughter Rue Rose turned 2 on Sept. 6.

