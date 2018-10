Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt spent all day with their son Gunner Stone on Oct. 1, celebrating his golden birthday by playing with a hose, grabbing a bite to eat together (where he had his first bite of a French fry!), taking a trip to a Jennifer Meyer Jewelry store and going on a family hike.

“It’s been the most amazing and most challenging year of my entire life,” Montag said in a teary video on her Instagram Story. “It’s just been so great, every moment. I can’t believe he’s already 1! … Bit emotional today, it’s a big day.”