Maisy and Wesley! Kaavia! Willa Gray! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in November

Happy birthday, little ones! From Asha-Leigh to Zaia, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

Published on November 18, 2022 02:09 PM
Willa Gray Akins

Thomas Rhett Lauren Akins Willa Gray
Thomas Rhett/Instagram

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' daughter Willa Gray turned 7 on Nov. 1.

Ryder Smith

Lynn Smith - Ryder
Lynn Smith/Instagram

Lynn Smith's son Ryder James turned 4 on Nov. 2.

Asha-Leigh Nunes

Joanna Krupa - Asha-Leigh
Joanna Krupa/Instagram

Joanna Krupa's daughter Asha-Leigh turned 3 on Nov. 2.

Zaia Boss

November birthdays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss/Instagram

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss's daughter Zaia turned 3 on Nov. 3.

Dylan Winter

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez - Dylan
Eric Winter/Instagram

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez's son Dylan Gabriel turned 5 on Nov. 3.

Ever Anderson

Milla Jovovich - Ever
Milla Jovovich/Instagram

Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever Gabo turned 15 on Nov. 3.

Westlyn Brolin

Josh Brolin - Westlyn
Josh Brolin/Instagram

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin's daughter Westlyn Reign turned 4 on Nov. 3.

Westin Hurd

Jessica Studer - Westin
Jessica Studer/Instagram

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd's son Westin Paul turned 1 on Nov. 3.

Essex Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum - Essex
Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum/Instagram

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Herbet's daughter Essex Reese turned 6 on Nov. 4.

Titan Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland - Titan
Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Kelly Rowland's son Titan Jewell turned 8 on Nov. 4.

Charlie Cook

Clay Cook - Charles
Brooke Cook/Instagram

Clay Cook's son Charles "Charlie" Robert turned 6 on Nov. 4.

Brooklyn Daly

November birthdays
Kenya Moore/Instagram

Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn Doris turned 4 on Nov. 4.

Illusia Sarantakos

Criss Angel - Illusia
Shaunyl Benson/Instagram

Criss Angel's daughter Illusia Angelina turned 1 on Nov. 5.

Kynlee Betts

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Brianne Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty

Mookie Betts' daughter Kynlee Ivory turned 4 on Nov. 6.

Maisy and Wesley Stocklin

Colleen Ballinger - Maisy and Wesley
Colleen Ballinger/Instagram

Colleen Ballinger's twins, daughter Maisy and son Wesley, turned 1 on Nov. 6.

Khloé Bates

Whitney and Zach Bates - Khloé
Whitney Bates/Instagram

Zach and Whitney Bates' daughter Khloé Eileen turned 3 on Nov. 7.

Kaavia Union Wade

Kaavia Wade Encanto Birthday
Kaavia Wade. Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James turned 4 on Nov. 7.

Radley Roloff

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff - Radley
Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's son Radley Knight turned 1 on Nov. 8.

