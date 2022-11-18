Celebrity Parents Maisy and Wesley! Kaavia! Willa Gray! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in November Happy birthday, little ones! From Asha-Leigh to Zaia, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 02:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 18 Willa Gray Akins Thomas Rhett/Instagram Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' daughter Willa Gray turned 7 on Nov. 1. 02 of 18 Ryder Smith Lynn Smith/Instagram Lynn Smith's son Ryder James turned 4 on Nov. 2. 03 of 18 Asha-Leigh Nunes Joanna Krupa/Instagram Joanna Krupa's daughter Asha-Leigh turned 3 on Nov. 2. 04 of 18 Zaia Boss Stephen "tWitch" Boss/Instagram Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss's daughter Zaia turned 3 on Nov. 3. 05 of 18 Dylan Winter Eric Winter/Instagram Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez's son Dylan Gabriel turned 5 on Nov. 3. 06 of 18 Ever Anderson Milla Jovovich/Instagram Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever Gabo turned 15 on Nov. 3. 07 of 18 Westlyn Brolin Josh Brolin/Instagram Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin's daughter Westlyn Reign turned 4 on Nov. 3. 08 of 18 Westin Hurd Jessica Studer/Instagram Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd's son Westin Paul turned 1 on Nov. 3. 09 of 18 Essex Rosenbaum Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum/Instagram J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Herbet's daughter Essex Reese turned 6 on Nov. 4. 10 of 18 Titan Weatherspoon Kelly Rowland/Instagram Kelly Rowland's son Titan Jewell turned 8 on Nov. 4. 11 of 18 Charlie Cook Brooke Cook/Instagram Clay Cook's son Charles "Charlie" Robert turned 6 on Nov. 4. 12 of 18 Brooklyn Daly Kenya Moore/Instagram Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn Doris turned 4 on Nov. 4. 13 of 18 Illusia Sarantakos Shaunyl Benson/Instagram Criss Angel's daughter Illusia Angelina turned 1 on Nov. 5. 14 of 18 Kynlee Betts Harry How/Getty Mookie Betts' daughter Kynlee Ivory turned 4 on Nov. 6. 15 of 18 Maisy and Wesley Stocklin Colleen Ballinger/Instagram Colleen Ballinger's twins, daughter Maisy and son Wesley, turned 1 on Nov. 6. 16 of 18 Khloé Bates Whitney Bates/Instagram Zach and Whitney Bates' daughter Khloé Eileen turned 3 on Nov. 7. 17 of 18 Kaavia Union Wade Kaavia Wade. Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James turned 4 on Nov. 7. 18 of 18 Radley Roloff Audrey Roloff/Instagram Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's son Radley Knight turned 1 on Nov. 8.