Birdie! Psalm! Boomer! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in May

Happy birthday, little ones! From Cameron to Cairo, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By Jen Juneau May 05, 2022 03:15 PM

Maxwell Johnson

Credit: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's daughter Maxwell Drew turned 10 on May 1.

Cameron Buckner

Credit: Deena Cortese/Instagram

Deena Cortese's son Cameron Theo turned 1 on May 1.

Maxon and Aiza Villaclara

Credit: Sisanie/Instagram

Sisanie's twins Aiza Delmar and Maxon Jae turned 4 on May 2.

Leni Klum

Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Helene, a.k.a. Leni, turned 18 on May 4.

Lucia Williams

Credit: America Ferrera/Instagram

America Ferrera's daughter Lucia Marisol turned 2 on May 4.

Cairo Hardrict

Credit: Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter Cairo Tiahna turned 4 on May 5.

Greyson Mathews

Credit: Jenni Farley/Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son Greyson Valor turned 6 on May 5.

Evelyn Willis

Credit: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Bruce Willis' daughter Evelyn Penn turned 8 on May 5.

Gene Fischer

Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer's son Gene David turned 3 on May 5.

Boomer Phelps

Credit: Nicole Michele Phelps/Instagram

Michael Phelps' son Boomer Robert turned 6 on May 5.

Jaxon Cutler

Credit: Kristen Cavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's son Jaxon Wyatt turned 8 on May 7.

Charlie Carrasco

Credit: Alex Morgan/Instagram

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco's daughter Charlie Elena turned 2 on May 7.

Noah Mazur

Credit: Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrósio's son Noah Phoenix turned 10 on May 7.

Hart Spiegel

Credit: Miranda Kerr/Instagram, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart turned 4 on May 7.

Kennedy Pulaa

Credit: Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's son Kennedy turned 3 on May 7.

Jason Derulo

Credit: Jason Derulo/Instagram

Jason Derulo's son Jason King turned 1 on May 8.

Birdie Danielson

Credit: Brie Bella/Instagram

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Joe turned 5 on May 9.

Psalm West

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's son Psalm turned 3 on May 9.

