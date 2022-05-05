Birdie! Psalm! Boomer! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in May
Happy birthday, little ones! From Cameron to Cairo, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Maxwell Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's daughter Maxwell Drew turned 10 on May 1.
Cameron Buckner
Deena Cortese's son Cameron Theo turned 1 on May 1.
Maxon and Aiza Villaclara
Sisanie's twins Aiza Delmar and Maxon Jae turned 4 on May 2.
Leni Klum
Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Helene, a.k.a. Leni, turned 18 on May 4.
Lucia Williams
America Ferrera's daughter Lucia Marisol turned 2 on May 4.
Cairo Hardrict
Tia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter Cairo Tiahna turned 4 on May 5.
Greyson Mathews
Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son Greyson Valor turned 6 on May 5.
Evelyn Willis
Bruce Willis' daughter Evelyn Penn turned 8 on May 5.
Gene Fischer
Amy Schumer's son Gene David turned 3 on May 5.
Boomer Phelps
Michael Phelps' son Boomer Robert turned 6 on May 5.
Jaxon Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's son Jaxon Wyatt turned 8 on May 7.
Charlie Carrasco
Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco's daughter Charlie Elena turned 2 on May 7.
Noah Mazur
Alessandra Ambrósio's son Noah Phoenix turned 10 on May 7.
Hart Spiegel
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart turned 4 on May 7.
Kennedy Pulaa
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's son Kennedy turned 3 on May 7.
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo's son Jason King turned 1 on May 8.
Birdie Danielson
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Joe turned 5 on May 9.
Psalm West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's son Psalm turned 3 on May 9.