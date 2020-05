Gene! Cairo! Maxwell! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in May ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Maxwell "Maxi" Drew Image zoom Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew turned 8 on May 1. 1 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Aiza and Maxon Villaclara Image zoom Sisanie/Instagram Sisanie's twins Aiza Delmar and Maxon Jae turned 2 on May 2. 2 of 12 Applications View All Dana "DJ" Thomas Image zoom Jordin Sparks/Instagram Jordin Sparks' son Dana Isaiah Jr., a.k.a. DJ, turned 2 on May 2. 3 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Helene "Leni" Samuel Image zoom Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Helene, a.k.a. Leni, turned 16 on May 4. 4 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Cairo Hardrict Image zoom Tia Mowry/Instagram Tia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter Cairo Tiahna turned 2 on May 5. 5 of 12 Applications View All Gene Fischer Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram Amy Schumer's son Gene David turned 1 on May 5. 6 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Boomer Phelps Image zoom Nicole Phelps/Instagram Michael Phelps' son Boomer Robert turned 4 on May 5. 7 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Evelyn Willis Image zoom Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Bruce Willis' daughter Evelyn Penn turned 6 on May 5. 8 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Greyson Mathews Image zoom Jenni Farley/Instagram Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son Greyson Valor turned 4 on May 5. 9 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jaxon Cutler Image zoom Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's son Jaxon Wyatt turned 6 on May 7. 10 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Noah Mazur Image zoom Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrósio's son Noah Phoenix turned 8 on May 7. 11 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Hart Spiegel Image zoom Miranda Kerr/Instagram Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart turned 2 on May 7. 12 of 12 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

