Joshua! Georgia! Beau! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in March

Among the standout elements of his sweet party in 2018? An adorable gray suit complete with bow tie — and face full of blue frosting!
Portia Umansky
One year after Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia turned 10 with a Coachella-themed bash, she celebrated her 11th birthday surrounded by family, friends — and cotton candy! — at her 2019 party.
“Portia, you came into our lives and swept us off our feet,” Richards wrote on March 1, sharing a collection of snapshots of her youngest child through the years. “You are an old soul that arrived with so much wisdom already. Please don’t ever change.”
“You exude kindness, compassion & patience. You make us laugh all day long. We are all so very grateful for you,” she added. “I thank God every night for sending you to us ❤️ May all your wishes and dreams come true this birthday. I love you so much 🙏❤️”
Ever Gonzalez
Ever Lee Wilde is 2! Nicholas Gonzalez and wife Kelsey’s baby girl celebrated her big day on March 1.
“To the little love our of lives: You are the stuff that dreams are made of. Our Ever girl, two-day, two-morrow, and for-Ever,” Kelsey wrote alongside a photo slideshow of the birthday girl, including one snap of her sporting a sweet gold crown.
Beau Dean celebrated his golden birthday on March 2, with a sweet tribute from mom Tori Spelling on Instagram.
“Happy 2nd Birthday to one of the greatest loves of my life,” the actress captioned a playground photo of her youngest child. “Beau Dean McDermott, you are one of the most positive energy charged humans I have ever met.”
“You bring pure joy, love, laughter, and light into everyone’s life,” mother of five Spelling continued. “Blessed to call myself your mommy. Thanks for choosing me.”
Shaya Charvet
Brooke Burke’s son Shaya has given his mama “so many gifts in the past 11 years,” she wrote in a March 5 photo tribute, raving about how her son is a “gentleman” who is “kind, compassionate, strong” and has “such mindful character.”
“Happy birthday baby, happy everything. There is no greater celebration than life,” she concluded the touching post. “Your life has given me so many precious moments, kisses, smiles, snuggles, The little things that matter. ‘But nothing is for free, as I am totally invested in you, and you in me.’ I love you to the moon 🌙 & beyond. You’re magical. 💋❤️”
“And just like that we have a 2 year old! Emily we are so proud of you,” Sutton Foster wrote on March 5, sharing a snapshot of her little girl gazing up at a box of flowers and a celebratory balloon.
“Happy Birthday my sweet, feisty, independent daughter,” the Younger star continued. “I love you sooooo much! #thisis2“
Bodhi and Ranger Buckley
Like many a baby, AJ Buckley’s twin boys Bodhi Robert and Ranger Joseph marked their first birthday on March 5 by tearing into cake — while mom Abby Ochse reflected on the couple’s journey to parenthood and her fear that she “would never be a mom again” after the birth of their daughter Willow Phoenix, now 5.
“What I overlooked was that there was a master plan I couldn’t see through my heartache and longing. Little did I know we would be blessed with not one, but two beautiful babies,” she wrote alongside a heartfelt Instagram photo post.
“My boys came into this world with a rocky start to their beautiful lives. It’s truly amazing to see how far they have come in just one year,” Ochse continued. “Happy first birthday my sweet angels! Mommy and Daddy are so grateful for you both and love you to the moon!”
Georgia Breault
“Who’s three?? Thats ME! Can’t believe my little peach is a threenager!” Christine Lakin enthused, posting a photo gallery from daughter Georgia James‘ pink-themed birthday bash — a motif that was “her choice,” says the Step by Step alum.
A second post showed Georgia (whose birthday was March 6) cozying up to her adorable baby brother Baylor B., 6 months, which the actress jokingly captioned, “Done. Dead. Lights out.”
Chimed in mom Christina alongside an image of Gus enjoying a lollipop, “Happy Birthday to my sweet baby boy Gus ❤️👑”
Sam Sheen
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sam has grown up so fast, turning 15 on March 9.
“My beautiful Sami Happy 15th birthday!!!” Richards wrote on Instagram, sharing four photos of her oldest child from present day and during her childhood. “I love you so much. I love your compassion, strength, & you stand up for what you believe in. I’m so proud of you.”
“I can’t believe you’re 15 already,” added The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “Seems like yesterday when I dropped you off your first day of kindergarten. I love you so much ❤️ have a beautiful birthday.”
Wesley Dirks
Another March 9 birthday? Bethany Hamilton’s younger son Wesley Phillip, who turned 1.
The pro surfer’s little man celebrated alongside his mom, dad Adam Dirks and 3½-year-old Tobias — who was happy to help his little brother blow out his candle!
“Celebrating our Wesley today as he turns one!!! Our little love has brought so much joy and spunk into our lives!” Hamilton wrote on Instagram, posting a few snaps from Wesley’s first year and a family photo from his birthday celebration. “I love seeing him interact with his big brother; they share so much sweet love for each other!”
“Wesley loves being out doors, being held, dancing, and playing in the water!!!” added the athlete and mom of two. “We are very thankful for a year with this awesome little man of ours!”
Braydon Wilkerson
“Caught a plane home tonight just in time for birthday dinner, cake, gifts and a round of #FortniteMonopoly with the birthday boy!” Melissa Joan Hart captioned a photo collage of herself and husband Mark Wilkerson with son Braydon Hart.
The couple’s middle child turned 11 on March 12.
Kai Garbrandt
Cody Garbrandt and wife Danny’s little guy, Kai Fisher, turned 1 on March 12.
“We love you son! We’re lucky enough to celebrate Kai’s first birthday in Ohio with family and friends!!” the former UFC Bantamweight Champion wrote on Instagram, posting a snapshot of the birthday boy getting kisses from his parents as he enjoys his cake.
Vera de Ravin-Bilitch
Vera Audrey is 3! Emilie de Ravin’s adorable older child celebrated her newest age milestone on March 12.
“Happy 3rd Birthday Vera! Sweet, strong, sassy, smart, goofy, creative, fearless, dreamer, spirited, artistic & funny as it gets! — you’ve got it all my gorgeous girl,” the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white portrait of Vera.
“I couldn’t be more blessed to be your Mum & watch you grow every day into more & more of an incredible girl. Thank you for choosing me,” de Ravin added.
Olive Puro
Manny happy returns, Olive Mae! As of March 13, Marla Sokoloff and husband Alec Puro’s younger daughter is 4 years old.
“I blinked, and now you are FOUR. 😭,” the Fuller House actress narrated a photo slideshow featuring the birthday girl. “Happiest of birthdays to my sweet Olive Mae.”
Sokoloff then went on to share that Olive’s middle name is made up of the first letters of her parents’ and big sister’s names: M for Marla, A for Alec and E for Elliotte Anne, who turned 7 in February.
Joshua Van Der Beek
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek’s only son of their five children, Joshua, is 7.
Sharing a gallery of snapshots featuring Joshua alone and with his parents and sisters, the actor wrote on March 13, “❤️ Seven years ago today, this little guy jumped out — feet first — and cracked me wide open. I’d never felt such peace, such love for my fellow human.”
“Since then, it’s been a joy to witness the reveal of this strong, empathetic, deep little thinker,” Van Der Beek continued in the heartwarming tribute to his second-oldest child. “His determination, sensitivity and wild sense of humor make me a better human on the daily. I’d like to say I’m raising him, but really … I feel like he’s raising me.”
