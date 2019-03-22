Joshua! Georgia! Beau! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in March

Happy birthday, little ones! From Shaya to Sam, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

Jen Juneau
March 22, 2019 10:40 AM
<p>&#8220;And just like that you&#8217;re 3! We love you, baby boy! 👼🏼,&#8221; Amy Davidson captioned a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BuesdsBHSqE/">throwback photo gallery</a> of her son <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-davidson-welcomes-son-lennox-sawyer/">Lennox Sawyer</a>&#8216;s second birthday on March 1.</p> <p>Among the standout elements of his sweet party in 2018? An adorable gray suit complete with bow tie &mdash; and&nbsp; face full of blue frosting!</p>
Lennox Lockwood

“And just like that you’re 3! We love you, baby boy! 👼🏼,” Amy Davidson captioned a throwback photo gallery of her son Lennox Sawyer‘s second birthday on March 1.

Among the standout elements of his sweet party in 2018? An adorable gray suit complete with bow tie — and  face full of blue frosting!

Amy Davidson/Instagram
<p>One year after Kyle Richards&#8217; daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/kyle-richards-daughter-portia-coachella-party-birthday/">Portia</a> turned 10 with a Coachella-themed bash, she celebrated her 11th birthday surrounded by family, friends &mdash; and cotton candy! &mdash; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Buz6BOVgysn/">at her 2019 party</a>.</p> <p>&#8220;Portia, you came into our lives and swept us off our feet,&#8221; Richards wrote on March 1, sharing <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BufXZk7AxCX/">a collection of snapshots</a> of her youngest child through the years. &#8220;You are an old soul that arrived with so much wisdom already. Please don&#8217;t ever change.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;You exude kindness, compassion &amp; patience. You make us laugh all day long. We are all so very grateful for you,&#8221; she added. &#8220;I thank God every night for sending you to us ❤️ May all your wishes and dreams come true this birthday. I love you so much 🙏❤️&#8221;</p>
Portia Umansky

One year after Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia turned 10 with a Coachella-themed bash, she celebrated her 11th birthday surrounded by family, friends — and cotton candy! — at her 2019 party.

“Portia, you came into our lives and swept us off our feet,” Richards wrote on March 1, sharing a collection of snapshots of her youngest child through the years. “You are an old soul that arrived with so much wisdom already. Please don’t ever change.”

“You exude kindness, compassion & patience. You make us laugh all day long. We are all so very grateful for you,” she added. “I thank God every night for sending you to us ❤️ May all your wishes and dreams come true this birthday. I love you so much 🙏❤️”

Kyle Richards/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/nicholas-gonzalez-kelsey-crane-baby-birth/">Ever Lee Wilde</a> is 2! Nicholas Gonzalez and wife Kelsey&#8217;s baby girl celebrated her big day on March 1.</p> <p>&#8220;To the little love our of lives: You are the stuff that dreams are made of. Our Ever girl, two-day, two-morrow, and for-Ever,&#8221; Kelsey wrote <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BufyjwIl2wm/">alongside a photo slideshow</a> of the birthday girl, including one snap of her sporting a sweet gold crown.</p> <p>She added, &#8220;Happy 2nd birthday&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/everleewilde/">#EverLeeWilde</a>&nbsp;Thank you for being you! Love, Mama + Dada&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/2ndbirthday/">#2ndbirthday</a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/babygirl/">#babygirl</a>&#8220;</p>
Ever Gonzalez

Ever Lee Wilde is 2! Nicholas Gonzalez and wife Kelsey’s baby girl celebrated her big day on March 1.

“To the little love our of lives: You are the stuff that dreams are made of. Our Ever girl, two-day, two-morrow, and for-Ever,” Kelsey wrote alongside a photo slideshow of the birthday girl, including one snap of her sporting a sweet gold crown.

She added, “Happy 2nd birthday #EverLeeWilde Thank you for being you! Love, Mama + Dada #2ndbirthday#babygirl

Kelsey Crane/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/tori-spelling-dean-mcdermott-welcome-son-beau-dean/">Beau Dean</a> celebrated his golden birthday on March 2, with a sweet tribute from mom Tori Spelling on Instagram.</p> <p>&#8220;Happy 2nd Birthday to one of the greatest loves of my life,&#8221; the actress <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BugrhSWh3dt/">captioned a playground photo</a> of her youngest child. &#8220;Beau Dean McDermott, you are one of the most positive energy charged humans I have ever met.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;You bring pure joy, love, laughter, and light into everyone&#8217;s life,&#8221; mother of five Spelling continued. &#8220;Blessed to call myself your mommy. Thanks for choosing me.&#8221;</p>
Beau McDermott

Beau Dean celebrated his golden birthday on March 2, with a sweet tribute from mom Tori Spelling on Instagram.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to one of the greatest loves of my life,” the actress captioned a playground photo of her youngest child. “Beau Dean McDermott, you are one of the most positive energy charged humans I have ever met.”

“You bring pure joy, love, laughter, and light into everyone’s life,” mother of five Spelling continued. “Blessed to call myself your mommy. Thanks for choosing me.”

Tori Spelling/Instagram
<p>Brooke Burke&#8217;s son <a href="https://people.com/parents/brooke-burke-1-4/">Shaya</a> has given his mama &#8220;so many gifts in the past 11 years,&#8221; she wrote in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Buo4XNxHpsI/">a March 5 photo tribute</a>, raving about how her son is a &#8220;gentleman&#8221; who is &#8220;kind, compassionate, strong&#8221; and has &#8220;such mindful character.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;Happy birthday baby, happy everything. There is no greater celebration than life,&#8221; she concluded the touching post. &#8220;Your life has <a href="https://people.com/parents/brooke-burke-charvet-shaya-pumpkin-patch/">given me so many precious moments</a>, kisses, smiles, snuggles, The little things that matter. &#8216;But nothing is for free, as I am totally invested in you, and you in me.&#8217; I love you to the moon 🌙 &amp; beyond. You&#8217;re magical. 💋❤️&#8221;</p>
Shaya Charvet

Brooke Burke’s son Shaya has given his mama “so many gifts in the past 11 years,” she wrote in a March 5 photo tribute, raving about how her son is a “gentleman” who is “kind, compassionate, strong” and has “such mindful character.”

“Happy birthday baby, happy everything. There is no greater celebration than life,” she concluded the touching post. “Your life has given me so many precious moments, kisses, smiles, snuggles, The little things that matter. ‘But nothing is for free, as I am totally invested in you, and you in me.’ I love you to the moon 🌙 & beyond. You’re magical. 💋❤️”

Brooke Burke/Instagram
<p>Happy birthday, <a href="https://people.com/parents/sutton-foster-welcomes-daughter-emily-dale-adoption/">Emily Dale</a>!</p> <p>&#8220;And just like that we have a 2 year old! Emily we are so proud of you,&#8221; Sutton Foster wrote on March 5, sharing a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BupcHj2F7Hi/">snapshot of her little girl</a> gazing up at a box of flowers and a celebratory balloon.</p> <p>&#8220;Happy Birthday my sweet, feisty, independent daughter,&#8221; the <em>Younger </em>star continued. &#8220;I love you sooooo much! <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/thisis2/">#thisis2</a>&#8220;</p>
Emily Gruffin

Happy birthday, Emily Dale!

“And just like that we have a 2 year old! Emily we are so proud of you,” Sutton Foster wrote on March 5, sharing a snapshot of her little girl gazing up at a box of flowers and a celebratory balloon.

“Happy Birthday my sweet, feisty, independent daughter,” the Younger star continued. “I love you sooooo much! #thisis2

Sutton Foster/Instagram
<p>Like many a baby, AJ Buckley&#8217;s twin boys <a href="https://people.com/parents/aj-buckley-welcomes-twin-sons-ranger-joseph-bodhi-robert/">Bodhi Robert and Ranger Joseph</a> marked their first birthday on March 5 by tearing into cake &mdash; while mom Abby Ochse reflected on the couple&#8217;s journey to parenthood and her fear that she &#8220;would never be a mom again&#8221; after the birth of their daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/justified-aj-buckley-welcomes-daughter-willow-phoenix/">Willow Phoenix</a>, now 5.</p> <p>&#8220;What I overlooked was that there was a master plan I couldn&rsquo;t see through my heartache and longing. Little did I know we would be blessed with not one, but two beautiful babies,&#8221; she wrote alongside a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Buokk0uFxnm/">heartfelt Instagram photo post</a>.</p> <p>&#8220;My boys came into this world with a rocky start to their beautiful lives. It&#8217;s truly amazing to see how far they have come in just one year,&#8221; Ochse continued. &#8220;Happy first birthday my sweet angels! Mommy and Daddy are so grateful for you both and love you to the moon!&#8221;</p>
Bodhi and Ranger Buckley

Like many a baby, AJ Buckley’s twin boys Bodhi Robert and Ranger Joseph marked their first birthday on March 5 by tearing into cake — while mom Abby Ochse reflected on the couple’s journey to parenthood and her fear that she “would never be a mom again” after the birth of their daughter Willow Phoenix, now 5.

“What I overlooked was that there was a master plan I couldn’t see through my heartache and longing. Little did I know we would be blessed with not one, but two beautiful babies,” she wrote alongside a heartfelt Instagram photo post.

“My boys came into this world with a rocky start to their beautiful lives. It’s truly amazing to see how far they have come in just one year,” Ochse continued. “Happy first birthday my sweet angels! Mommy and Daddy are so grateful for you both and love you to the moon!”

Abigail Marie/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Who&#8217;s three?? Thats ME! Can&#8217;t believe my little peach is a threenager!&#8221; Christine Lakin enthused, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BurGOLwnNc_/">posting a photo gallery</a> from daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/christine-lakin-welcomes-daughter-georgia-james/">Georgia James</a>&#8216; pink-themed birthday bash &mdash; a motif that was &#8220;her choice,&#8221; says the <em>Step by Step&nbsp;</em>alum.</p> <p>A <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BuuPq7wHQv8/">second post showed</a> Georgia (whose birthday was March 6) cozying up to her adorable baby brother <a href="https://people.com/parents/christine-lakin-welcomes-son-baylor-b-first-photo/">Baylor B.</a>, 6 months, which the actress jokingly captioned, &#8220;Done. Dead. Lights out.&#8221;</p>
Georgia Breault

“Who’s three?? Thats ME! Can’t believe my little peach is a threenager!” Christine Lakin enthused, posting a photo gallery from daughter Georgia James‘ pink-themed birthday bash — a motif that was “her choice,” says the Step by Step alum.

A second post showed Georgia (whose birthday was March 6) cozying up to her adorable baby brother Baylor B., 6 months, which the actress jokingly captioned, “Done. Dead. Lights out.”

Christine Lakin/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Happy Birthday Gus! The Big 2 and I mean BIG!!!&#8221; David Arquette ribbed his baby boy <a href="https://people.com/parents/david-arquette-welcomes-son-augustus-alexis/">Augustus &#8220;Gus&#8221; Alexis</a> on Instagram, sharing <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwatSLlTOE/">a father-son snap</a> to mark the March 8 milestone.</p> <p>Chimed in mom Christina alongside <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwJhALFZyY/">an image of Gus</a> enjoying a lollipop, &#8220;Happy Birthday to my sweet baby boy Gus ❤️👑&#8221;</p>
Augustus "Gus" Arquette

“Happy Birthday Gus! The Big 2 and I mean BIG!!!” David Arquette ribbed his baby boy Augustus “Gus” Alexis on Instagram, sharing a father-son snap to mark the March 8 milestone.

Chimed in mom Christina alongside an image of Gus enjoying a lollipop, “Happy Birthday to my sweet baby boy Gus ❤️👑”

David Arquette/Instagram
<p>Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen&#8217;s daughter <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/sheen-richards-welcome-a-baby-girl/">Sam</a> has grown up so fast, turning 15 on March 9.</p> <p>&#8220;My beautiful Sami Happy 15th birthday!!!&#8221; Richards wrote on Instagram, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BuzKUmZgF8o/">sharing four photos of</a> her oldest child from present day and during her childhood. &#8220;I love you so much. I love your compassion, strength, &amp; you stand up for what you believe in. I&#8217;m so proud of you.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;I can&#8217;t believe you&#8217;re 15 already,&#8221; added <a href="https://people.com/tv/rhobh-season-9-trailer-exclusive/"><em>The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em></a> star. &#8220;Seems like yesterday when I dropped you off your first day of kindergarten. I love you so much ❤️ have a beautiful birthday.&#8221;</p>
Sam Sheen

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sam has grown up so fast, turning 15 on March 9.

“My beautiful Sami Happy 15th birthday!!!” Richards wrote on Instagram, sharing four photos of her oldest child from present day and during her childhood. “I love you so much. I love your compassion, strength, & you stand up for what you believe in. I’m so proud of you.”

“I can’t believe you’re 15 already,” added The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “Seems like yesterday when I dropped you off your first day of kindergarten. I love you so much ❤️ have a beautiful birthday.”

Denise Richards/Instagram
<p>Another March 9 birthday? Bethany Hamilton&#8217;s younger son <a href="https://people.com/parents/bethany-hamilton-welcomes-son-wesley-phillip-first-photo/">Wesley Phillip</a>, who turned 1.</p> <p>The pro surfer&#8217;s little man celebrated alongside his mom, dad Adam Dirks and 3&frac12;-year-old <a href="https://people.com/parents/bethany-hamilton-welcomes-son-tobias/">Tobias</a> &mdash; who was happy to help his little brother blow out his candle!</p> <p>&#8220;Celebrating our Wesley today as he turns one!!! Our little love has brought so much joy and spunk into our lives!&#8221; Hamilton wrote on Instagram, posting a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Buzqnl7HuZB/">few snaps from Wesley&#8217;s first year</a> and a family photo from his birthday celebration. &#8220;I love seeing him interact with his big brother; they share so much sweet love for each other!&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;Wesley loves being out doors, being held, dancing, and playing in the water!!!&#8221; added the athlete and mom of two. &#8220;We are very thankful for a year with this awesome little man of ours!&#8221;</p>
Wesley Dirks

Another March 9 birthday? Bethany Hamilton’s younger son Wesley Phillip, who turned 1.

The pro surfer’s little man celebrated alongside his mom, dad Adam Dirks and 3½-year-old Tobias — who was happy to help his little brother blow out his candle!

“Celebrating our Wesley today as he turns one!!! Our little love has brought so much joy and spunk into our lives!” Hamilton wrote on Instagram, posting a few snaps from Wesley’s first year and a family photo from his birthday celebration. “I love seeing him interact with his big brother; they share so much sweet love for each other!”

“Wesley loves being out doors, being held, dancing, and playing in the water!!!” added the athlete and mom of two. “We are very thankful for a year with this awesome little man of ours!”

Bethany Hamilton/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Caught a plane home tonight just in time for birthday dinner, cake, gifts and a round of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/fortnitemonopoly/">#FortniteMonopoly</a> with the birthday boy!&#8221; Melissa Joan Hart captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu78h30B5GE/">a photo collage</a> of herself and husband Mark Wilkerson with son <a href="https://people.com/parents/melissa-joan-hart-husband-welcome-baby-no-2/">Braydon Hart</a>.</p> <p>The couple&#8217;s middle child turned 11 on March 12.</p>
Braydon Wilkerson

“Caught a plane home tonight just in time for birthday dinner, cake, gifts and a round of #FortniteMonopoly with the birthday boy!” Melissa Joan Hart captioned a photo collage of herself and husband Mark Wilkerson with son Braydon Hart.

The couple’s middle child turned 11 on March 12.

Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram
<p>Cody Garbrandt and wife Danny&#8217;s little guy, <a href="https://people.com/parents/cody-garbrandt-welcomes-son-kai-fisher/">Kai Fisher</a>, turned 1 on March 12.</p> <p>&#8220;We love you son! We&rsquo;re lucky enough to celebrate Kai&#8217;s first birthday in Ohio with family and friends!!&#8221; the former UFC Bantamweight Champion wrote on Instagram, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu2NOs0hvhy/">posting a snapshot</a> of the birthday boy getting kisses from his parents as he enjoys his cake.</p>
Kai Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt and wife Danny’s little guy, Kai Fisher, turned 1 on March 12.

“We love you son! We’re lucky enough to celebrate Kai’s first birthday in Ohio with family and friends!!” the former UFC Bantamweight Champion wrote on Instagram, posting a snapshot of the birthday boy getting kisses from his parents as he enjoys his cake.

Cody Garbrandt/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/emilie-de-ravin-welcomes-daughter-vera-audrey/">Vera Audrey</a> is 3! Emilie de Ravin&#8217;s adorable older child celebrated her newest age milestone on March 12.</p> <p>&#8220;Happy 3rd Birthday Vera! Sweet, strong, sassy, smart, goofy, creative, fearless, dreamer, spirited, artistic &amp; funny as it gets! &mdash; you&#8217;ve got it all my gorgeous girl,&#8221; the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7MGHxluQq/">black-and-white portrait</a> of Vera.</p> <p>&#8220;I couldn&#8217;t be more blessed to be your Mum &amp; watch you grow every day into more &amp; more of an incredible girl. Thank you for choosing me,&#8221; de Ravin added.</p>
Vera de Ravin-Bilitch

Vera Audrey is 3! Emilie de Ravin’s adorable older child celebrated her newest age milestone on March 12.

“Happy 3rd Birthday Vera! Sweet, strong, sassy, smart, goofy, creative, fearless, dreamer, spirited, artistic & funny as it gets! — you’ve got it all my gorgeous girl,” the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white portrait of Vera.

“I couldn’t be more blessed to be your Mum & watch you grow every day into more & more of an incredible girl. Thank you for choosing me,” de Ravin added.

Emilie de Ravin/Instagram
<p>Manny happy returns, <a href="https://people.com/parents/marla-sokoloff-welcomes-daughter-olive-mae/">Olive Mae</a>! As of March 13, Marla Sokoloff and husband Alec Puro&#8217;s younger daughter is 4 years old.</p> <p>&#8220;I blinked, and now you are FOUR. 😭,&#8221; the&nbsp;<em>Fuller House&nbsp;</em>actress narrated a photo slideshow featuring the birthday girl. &#8220;Happiest of birthdays to my sweet Olive Mae.&#8221;</p> <p>Sokoloff then went on to share that Olive&#8217;s middle name is made up of the first letters of her parents&#8217; and big sister&#8217;s names: M for Marla, A for Alec and E for <a href="https://people.com/parents/marla-sokoloff-welcomes-daughter-elliotte-anne/">Elliotte Anne</a>, who turned 7 in February.</p>
Olive Puro

Manny happy returns, Olive Mae! As of March 13, Marla Sokoloff and husband Alec Puro’s younger daughter is 4 years old.

“I blinked, and now you are FOUR. 😭,” the Fuller House actress narrated a photo slideshow featuring the birthday girl. “Happiest of birthdays to my sweet Olive Mae.”

Sokoloff then went on to share that Olive’s middle name is made up of the first letters of her parents’ and big sister’s names: M for Marla, A for Alec and E for Elliotte Anne, who turned 7 in February.

Marla Sokoloff/Instagram
<p>James and Kimberly Van Der Beek&#8217;s only son of their five children, <a href="https://people.com/parents/kimberly-van-der-beek-blog-now-a-mom-of-two/">Joshua</a>, is 7.</p> <p>Sharing a gallery of snapshots featuring Joshua alone and with his parents and sisters, the actor wrote on March 13, &#8220;❤️ Seven years ago today, <a href="https://people.com/parents/james-van-der-beek-welcomes-son/">this little guy jumped out</a> &mdash; feet first &mdash; and cracked me wide open. I&#8217;d never felt such peace, such love for my fellow human.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;Since then, it&#8217;s been a joy to witness the reveal of this strong, empathetic, deep little thinker,&#8221; Van Der Beek continued <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu-LAVzHinx/">in the heartwarming tribute to</a> his second-oldest child. &#8220;His determination, sensitivity and wild sense of humor make me a better human on the daily. I&#8217;d like to say I&#8217;m raising him, but really &#8230; I feel like he&#8217;s raising me.&#8221;</p>
Joshua Van Der Beek

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek’s only son of their five children, Joshua, is 7.

Sharing a gallery of snapshots featuring Joshua alone and with his parents and sisters, the actor wrote on March 13, “❤️ Seven years ago today, this little guy jumped out — feet first — and cracked me wide open. I’d never felt such peace, such love for my fellow human.”

“Since then, it’s been a joy to witness the reveal of this strong, empathetic, deep little thinker,” Van Der Beek continued in the heartwarming tribute to his second-oldest child. “His determination, sensitivity and wild sense of humor make me a better human on the daily. I’d like to say I’m raising him, but really … I feel like he’s raising me.”

James Van Der Beek/Instagram
