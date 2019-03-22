Joshua! Georgia! Beau! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in March

One year after Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia turned 10 with a Coachella-themed bash, she celebrated her 11th birthday surrounded by family, friends — and cotton candy! — at her 2019 party.

“Portia, you came into our lives and swept us off our feet,” Richards wrote on March 1, sharing a collection of snapshots of her youngest child through the years. “You are an old soul that arrived with so much wisdom already. Please don’t ever change.”

“You exude kindness, compassion & patience. You make us laugh all day long. We are all so very grateful for you,” she added. “I thank God every night for sending you to us ❤️ May all your wishes and dreams come true this birthday. I love you so much 🙏❤️”