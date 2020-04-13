The Cutest Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Easter 2020 amid Coronavirus Social Distancing

Image zoom Marcela Valladolid/Instagram

Hoppy Easter from some of the cutest celebrity babies and kids!

On Sunday, celebs came out in droves on social media to share adorable photos and videos of their families all dressed up for the holiday, doing everything from participating in Easter egg hunts to posing with the Easter bunny as they practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus.

“It was a different kind of Easter at the Johnson house, but we had the best time celebrating as a family,” Jessica Simpson captured a selfie of her brood with husband Eric Johnson: daughters Birdie Mae, 1, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 8 next month, plus son Ace Knute, 6½.

“The kiddos were very happy the bunny wore his mask and gloves. 🐰🐣🐇🐤🥕,” she joked in addition.

From Eva Longoria and James Van Der Beek to Drew Brees, Daphne Oz, Marcela Valladolid and more, here are some of our favorite celeb parents and their families taking to social media to mark the Easter holiday.

Second-time mom-to-be Jamie Otis shared a hilariously candid picture of herself, husband Doug Hehner and their 2½ -year-old daughter Henley Grace, who didn’t seem too happy about the photo op.

“Well, this year’s Easter pic didn’t go quite as planned🤦🏼‍♀️😂,” she wrote, referencing her daughter’s teary expression. “But it’s still cute though.🐰🌷 It’s our last holiday as a family of 3!”

“This little egg’s about to hatch!🐣 We are due 5/11 but I definitely think he’s coming early🤱🏻⁣,” added Otis, 33, who showed off her bare baby belly painted like an Easter egg in the shot — just like she previously did with Gracie.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, husband Adam Housley and their two kids (daughter Ariah Talea, 4½, and son Aden John Tanner, 7) spent time dyeing eggs during what the actress called “one of my favorite holidays” in the caption of a photo featuring the family in action.

“Even though it’s a little different this year, I’m thankful we are all together,” continued the Sister, Sister alum, 41. “Lately my heart has been heavy thinking of all those who may not have had the best quarantine experience.”

“Those experiencing being laid off, furloughed, being stuck in unsafe relationships, children who are lacking food, comfort, love, support, small businesses who might not be able to recover, those who have experienced loss due to the Coronavirus; unfortunately the list goes on and on,” she added. “My heart and prayers are with you.”

Kym Johnson Herjavec celebrated her twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae‘s second Easter with an egg hunt in the yard, where the toddlers were dressed in their adorable holiday best.

Activities for the day also included a bubble wand, which Hudson appeared to have a blast waving around in a video posted to his mom’s Instagram account.

“Happy Easter 💕🐰🐣 Thank you to our very kind and thoughtful neighbor @margie_keyes for the babies Easter baskets 🧺 💕,” wrote Johnson Herjavec, 43, in her caption.

While celebrities and non-famous folks alike continue to practice social distancing, as of Monday morning, there are currently 555,371 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States, according to a New York Times database, with 22,056 deaths.

Johns Hopkins reports more than 1.8 million cases worldwide, with 116,098 deaths. The number recovered globally, according to Johns Hopkins, is 441,820.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.