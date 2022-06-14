Mateo and Eva Maria! Willow! Caiden! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in June
Happy birthday, little ones! From Bowie to Honor, Lola and Tobias, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Navy Charnas
Arielle Charnas' daughter Navy Bea turned 1 on June 1.
Tobias Dirks
Bethany Hamilton's son Tobias turned 7 on June 1.
Lola Sheen
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Lola Rose turned 17 on June 1.
Willow Hart
Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow Sage turned 11 on June 2.
Wren Rupard
Brent Rupard's son Wren Wesley turned 1 on June 2.
Overton Petty
Kyle Petty's son Overton Owens turned 4 on June 3.
Ramona Ivey
Margo Price's daughter Ramona Lynn turned 3 on June 4.
Eva Maria and Mateo dos Santos Aveiro
Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria, turned 5 on June 5.
Hayes and Hart Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' twin sons Hart and Hayes turned 4 on June 5.
Henry Hamm
Kelly Travis Hamm's son Henry Steven turned 4 on June 5.
Lulu Rosenberg
Haylie Duff's daughter Lulu Gray turned 4 on June 5.
Ruby and William Livingston
Abby Huntsman's twins, son William Jeffrey and daughter Ruby Kate, turned 3 on June 5.
Bowie Holliday
Tess Holliday's son Bowie Juniper turned 6 on June 6.
Ray Ling Song
Lisa Ling's daughter Ray turned 6 on June 6.
Liam Renna
Patrick Renna's son Liam James turned 2 on June 6.
Honor Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughter Honor Marie turned 14 on June 7.
Jadon Bates
Whitney Bates' son Jadon Carl turned 1 on June 7.
Caiden Lochte
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's son Caiden Zane turned 5 on June 8.
Snoh Johnson
Kerryon Johnson and Ashley Kelsey's daughter Snoh Marie turned 1 on June 8.
Dutton Lane
Chris and Lauren Bushnell Lane's son Dutton Walker turned 1 on June 8.
Bear Cyrus
Braison Cyrus' son Bear Chance turned 1 on June 8.
Wolfgang Hardy
Matt Hardy's son Wolfgang Xander turned 5 on June 8.
Stella McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella Doreen turned 14 on June 9.
Huckleberry Houser
Randy Houser's son Huckleberry Randolph turned 3 on June 9.
Nigel Thornton
Pusha T's son Nigel Brixx turned 2 on June 11.
Olivia Wozniacki Lee
Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia turned 1 on June 11.
Margot Welker Hughes
Kristen Welker's daughter Margot Lane turned 1 on June 12.
Andy Osbourne
Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly's daughter Andy Rose turned 7 on June 13.