Mateo and Eva Maria! Willow! Caiden! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in June

Happy birthday, little ones! From Bowie to Honor, Lola and Tobias, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By Jen Juneau June 14, 2022 01:36 PM

1 of 28

Navy Charnas

Credit: Arielle Charnas/Instagram

Arielle Charnas' daughter Navy Bea turned 1 on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Tobias Dirks

Credit: Bethany Hamilton/Instagram

Bethany Hamilton's son Tobias turned 7 on June 1.

3 of 28

Lola Sheen

Credit: Denise Richards/Instagram

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Lola Rose turned 17 on June 1.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

Willow Hart

Credit: Carey Hart/Instagram

Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow Sage turned 11 on June 2.

Advertisement

5 of 28

Wren Rupard

Credit: Brent Rupard/Instagram

Brent Rupard's son Wren Wesley turned 1 on June 2.

6 of 28

Overton Petty

Credit: Kyle Petty/Instagram

Kyle Petty's son Overton Owens turned 4 on June 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Ramona Ivey

Credit: Margo Price/Instagram

Margo Price's daughter Ramona Lynn turned 3 on June 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

Eva Maria and Mateo dos Santos Aveiro

Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria, turned 5 on June 5.

Advertisement

9 of 28

Hayes and Hart Edmonds

Credit: Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' twin sons Hart and Hayes turned 4 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Henry Hamm

Credit: Kelly Travis Hamm/Instagram

Kelly Travis Hamm's son Henry Steven turned 4 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

Lulu Rosenberg

Credit: Haylie Duff/Instagram

Haylie Duff's daughter Lulu Gray turned 4 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Ruby and William Livingston

Credit: Abby Huntsman/Instagram

Abby Huntsman's twins, son William Jeffrey and daughter Ruby Kate, turned 3 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

Bowie Holliday

Credit: Tess Holliday/Instagram

Tess Holliday's son Bowie Juniper turned 6 on June 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

Ray Ling Song

Credit: Lisa Ling/Instagram

Lisa Ling's daughter Ray turned 6 on June 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Liam Renna

Credit: Patrick Renna/Instagram

Patrick Renna's son Liam James turned 2 on June 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

Honor Warren

Credit: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughter Honor Marie turned 14 on June 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

Jadon Bates

Credit: Whitney Bates/Instagram

Whitney Bates' son Jadon Carl turned 1 on June 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Caiden Lochte

Credit: Ryan Lochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's son Caiden Zane turned 5 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Snoh Johnson

Credit: Ashley Kelsey/Instagram

Kerryon Johnson and Ashley Kelsey's daughter Snoh Marie turned 1 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

Dutton Lane

Credit: Lauren Bushnell Lane/Instagram

Chris and Lauren Bushnell Lane's son Dutton Walker turned 1 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Bear Cyrus

Credit: Stella McBride Cyrus/Instagram

Braison Cyrus' son Bear Chance turned 1 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

Wolfgang Hardy

Credit: Matt Hardy/Instagram

Matt Hardy's son Wolfgang Xander turned 5 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Stella McDermott

Credit: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella Doreen turned 14 on June 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

Huckleberry Houser

Credit: Randy Houser/Instagram

Randy Houser's son Huckleberry Randolph turned 3 on June 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Nigel Thornton

Credit: Pusha T/Instagram

Pusha T's son Nigel Brixx turned 2 on June 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Olivia Wozniacki Lee

Credit: Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia turned 1 on June 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

Margot Welker Hughes

Credit: Kristen Welker/Instagram

Kristen Welker's daughter Margot Lane turned 1 on June 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 28

Andy Osbourne

Credit: Lisa Stelly/Instagram

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly's daughter Andy Rose turned 7 on June 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next