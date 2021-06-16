Honor! North! Hart and Hayes! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in June
Happy birthday, little ones! From Isabella to Bowie, Roman and Ray, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Tobias Dirks
Bethany Hamilton's son Tobias turned 6 on June 1.
Willow Hart
Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow Sage turned 10 on June 2.
Overton Petty
Kyle Petty's son Overton Owens turned 3 on June 3.
Mateo and Eva Maria dos Santos Aveiro
Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria, turned 4 on June 5.
Hart and Hayes Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' twin sons Hart and Hayes turned 3 on June 5.
Henry Hamm
Kelly Travis Hamm's son Henry Steven turned 3 on June 5.
Lulu Rosenberg
Haylie Duff's daughter Lulu Gray turned 3 on June 5.
Aadyn Allen
Jimmie Allen's son Aadyn turned 7 on June 5.
William and Ruby Livingston
Abby Huntsman's twins, son William Jeffrey and daughter Ruby Kate, turned 2 on June 5.
Bowie Holliday
Tess Holliday's son Bowie Juniper turned 5 on June 6.
Ray Ling Song
Lisa Ling's daughter Ray turned 5 on June 6.
Liam Renna
Patrick Renna's son Liam James turned 1 on June 6.
Honor Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughter Honor Marie turned 13 on June 7.
Isabella Collins
Jamie Grace's daughter Isabella Brave Harper turned 2 on June 7.
Lovella Bellamy
Matthew Bellamy's daughter Lovella Dawn turned 1 on June 7.
Caiden Lochte
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's son Caiden Zane turned 4 on June 8.
Wolfgang Hardy
Matt Hardy's son Wolfgang Xander turned 4 on June 8.
Stella McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella Doreen turned 13 on June 9.
Huckleberry Houser
Randy Houser's son Huckleberry Randolph turned 2 on June 9.
Reece Thomas
Reagan Charleston's daughter Reece Ellis turned 2 on June 12.
Roman Smith
NE-YO's son Roman Alexander-Raj turned 3 on June 14.
Alfred Tamberelli
Danny Tamberelli's son Alfred Noel turned 2 on June 14.
North West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North turned 8 on June 15.
Gwendolyn Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek's daughter Gwendolyn Rose turned 3 on June 15.
Caruso Maniscalco
Sebastian Maniscalco's son Caruso Jack turned 2 on June 15.