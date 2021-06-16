Honor! North! Hart and Hayes! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in June

Happy birthday, little ones! From Isabella to Bowie, Roman and Ray, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By Jen Juneau
June 16, 2021 12:08 PM

1 of 25

Tobias Dirks

Bethany Hamilton's son Tobias turned 6 on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Willow Hart

Credit: Carey Hart/Instagram

Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow Sage turned 10 on June 2.

3 of 25

Overton Petty

Credit: Kyle Petty/Instagram

Kyle Petty's son Overton Owens turned 3 on June 3.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Mateo and Eva Maria dos Santos Aveiro

Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria, turned 4 on June 5.

Advertisement

5 of 25

Hart and Hayes Edmonds

Credit: Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' twin sons Hart and Hayes turned 3 on June 5.

6 of 25

Henry Hamm

Credit: Kelly Travis Hamm/Instagram

Kelly Travis Hamm's son Henry Steven turned 3 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Lulu Rosenberg

Credit: Haylie Duff/Instagram

Haylie Duff's daughter Lulu Gray turned 3 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Aadyn Allen

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Jimmie Allen's son Aadyn turned 7 on June 5.

Advertisement

9 of 25

William and Ruby Livingston

Credit: Abby Huntsman/Instagram

Abby Huntsman's twins, son William Jeffrey and daughter Ruby Kate, turned 2 on June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Bowie Holliday

Credit: Tess Holliday/Instagram

Tess Holliday's son Bowie Juniper turned 5 on June 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

Ray Ling Song

Credit: Lisa Ling/Instagram

Lisa Ling's daughter Ray turned 5 on June 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Liam Renna

Credit: Patrick Renna Instagram

Patrick Renna's son Liam James turned 1 on June 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Honor Warren

Credit: Jessica Alba Instagram

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughter Honor Marie turned 13 on June 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Isabella Collins

Jamie Grace's daughter Isabella Brave Harper turned 2 on June 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Lovella Bellamy

Credit: Elle Bellamy Instagram

Matthew Bellamy's daughter Lovella Dawn turned 1 on June 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

Caiden Lochte

Credit: Ryan Lochte Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's son Caiden Zane turned 4 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Wolfgang Hardy

Credit: Matt Hardy Instagram

Matt Hardy's son Wolfgang Xander turned 4 on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Stella McDermott

Credit: Tori Spelling Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella Doreen turned 13 on June 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Huckleberry Houser

Randy Houser's son Huckleberry Randolph turned 2 on June 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Reece Thomas

Credit: Reagan Charleston Thomas Instagram

Reagan Charleston's daughter Reece Ellis turned 2 on June 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Roman Smith

Credit: Crystal Smith Instagram

NE-YO's son Roman Alexander-Raj turned 3 on June 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Alfred Tamberelli

Credit: Danny Tamberelli Instagram

Danny Tamberelli's son Alfred Noel turned 2 on June 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

North West

Credit: Kris Jenner Instagram

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North turned 8 on June 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Gwendolyn Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek's daughter Gwendolyn Rose turned 3 on June 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

Caruso Maniscalco

Credit: Lana Gomez Instagram

Sebastian Maniscalco's son Caruso Jack turned 2 on June 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next