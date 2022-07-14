Ryan! Charlie! Kulture! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July

Happy birthday, little ones! From Santino to Penelope, Harper and Beckett, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By Jen Juneau July 14, 2022 01:31 PM

Sage Bailey

Credit: Blayne Alexander/Instagram

Blayne Alexander's daughter Sage Milan turned 1 on July 1.

Ariah Housley

Credit: Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley's daughter Ariah Talea turned 7 on July 1.

Blake Guiney

Credit: Bob Guiney/Instagram

Bob Guiney's son Blake Barrett turned 1 on July 1.

Samuel Lowe

Credit: Catherine Giudici Lowe/Instagram

Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe's son Samuel Thomas turned 6 on July 2.

Gloria Griffin

Credit: Gloria Griffin/Instagram

Robert Griffin III's daughter Gloria turned 5 on July 2.

Cricket Silverstein

Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps' daughter Cricket Pearl turned 9 on July 2.

Scout Ponder

Credit: Samantha Ponder/Instagram

Samantha Ponder's daughter Bowden "Scout" Sainte-Claire turned 8 on July 2.

Canon Curry

Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Steph and Ayesha Curry's son Canon W. Jack turned 4 on July 2.

Leo Mazza

Credit: Chloe Melas/Instagram

Chloe Melas' son Leo turned 5 on July 3.

Daniel Stapp

Credit: Scott Stapp/Instagram

Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's son Daniel Issam turned 12 on July 4.

Charlie Goldblum

Credit: Emilie Goldblum/Instagram

Jeff Goldblum's son Charlie Ocean turned 7 on July 4.

Luke Mazza

Credit: Chloe Melas/Instagram

Chloe Melas' son Luke Alessandro turned 3 on July 5.

Molly Manno

Credit: Ali Manno Fedotowsky/Instagram

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's daughter Molly Sullivan turned 6 on July 6.

Truly Hopper

Credit: Tom Hopper/Instagram

Tom Hopper's daughter Truly Rose turned 4 on July 6.

Santino Lopez

Credit: Courtney Lopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez's son Santino Rafael turned 3 on July 7.

Dean Darby

Credit: Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

Ashley Darby's son Dean Michael turned 3 on July 7.

Beckett Ferguson-Mikita

Credit: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's son Beckett Mercer turned 2 on July 7.

Penelope Disick

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Scotland turned 10 on July 8.

Lula Gardner

Credit: David Gardner/Instagram

Liv Tyler's daughter Lula Rose turned 6 on July 8.

Bingham Bellamy

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy's son Bingham "Bing" Hawn turned 11 on July 9.

Kash Eli

Credit: Eli Young Band/Instagram

Mike Eli's son Kash turned 4 on July 9.

Genesis Tennon

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

Viola Davis' daughter Genesis turned 12 on July 9.

Bodhi Brown

Credit: Bobby Brown/Instagram

Bobby Brown's daughter Bodhi Jameson Rein turned 7 on July 9.

Estela Monteverde

Credit: Ali Landry/Instagram

Ali Landry's daughter Estela Ines turned 15 on July 10.

Kulture Cephus

Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari turned 4 on July 10.

Ryan Curry

Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Steph and Ayesha Curry's daughter Ryan Carson turned 7 on July 10.

Harper Beckham

Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Seven turned 11 on July 10.

Ismail France

Credit: Tan France/Instagram

Tan France's son Ismail turned 1 on July 10.

Valentin Monteverde

Credit: Ali Landy/Instagram

Ali Landry's son Valentin Francesco turned 9 on July 11.

Silas Pol

Credit: Dr. Jan Pol/Instagram

Charles Pol's son Silas turned 1 on July 12.

Meilani Mathews

Credit: Jenni JWOWW/Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' daughter Meilani Alexandra turned 8 on July 13.

