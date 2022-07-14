Ryan! Charlie! Kulture! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July
Happy birthday, little ones! From Santino to Penelope, Harper and Beckett, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Sage Bailey
Blayne Alexander's daughter Sage Milan turned 1 on July 1.
Ariah Housley
Tamera Mowry-Housley's daughter Ariah Talea turned 7 on July 1.
Blake Guiney
Bob Guiney's son Blake Barrett turned 1 on July 1.
Samuel Lowe
Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe's son Samuel Thomas turned 6 on July 2.
Gloria Griffin
Robert Griffin III's daughter Gloria turned 5 on July 2.
Cricket Silverstein
Busy Philipps' daughter Cricket Pearl turned 9 on July 2.
Scout Ponder
Samantha Ponder's daughter Bowden "Scout" Sainte-Claire turned 8 on July 2.
Canon Curry
Steph and Ayesha Curry's son Canon W. Jack turned 4 on July 2.
Leo Mazza
Chloe Melas' son Leo turned 5 on July 3.
Daniel Stapp
Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's son Daniel Issam turned 12 on July 4.
Charlie Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum's son Charlie Ocean turned 7 on July 4.
Luke Mazza
Chloe Melas' son Luke Alessandro turned 3 on July 5.
Molly Manno
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's daughter Molly Sullivan turned 6 on July 6.
Truly Hopper
Tom Hopper's daughter Truly Rose turned 4 on July 6.
Santino Lopez
Mario Lopez's son Santino Rafael turned 3 on July 7.
Dean Darby
Ashley Darby's son Dean Michael turned 3 on July 7.
Beckett Ferguson-Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson's son Beckett Mercer turned 2 on July 7.
Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Scotland turned 10 on July 8.
Lula Gardner
Liv Tyler's daughter Lula Rose turned 6 on July 8.
Bingham Bellamy
Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy's son Bingham "Bing" Hawn turned 11 on July 9.
Kash Eli
Mike Eli's son Kash turned 4 on July 9.
Genesis Tennon
Viola Davis' daughter Genesis turned 12 on July 9.
Bodhi Brown
Bobby Brown's daughter Bodhi Jameson Rein turned 7 on July 9.
Estela Monteverde
Ali Landry's daughter Estela Ines turned 15 on July 10.
Kulture Cephus
Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari turned 4 on July 10.
Ryan Curry
Steph and Ayesha Curry's daughter Ryan Carson turned 7 on July 10.
Harper Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Seven turned 11 on July 10.
Ismail France
Tan France's son Ismail turned 1 on July 10.
Valentin Monteverde
Ali Landry's son Valentin Francesco turned 9 on July 11.
Silas Pol
Charles Pol's son Silas turned 1 on July 12.
Meilani Mathews
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' daughter Meilani Alexandra turned 8 on July 13.