Canon! Cricket! Samuel! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July

Happy birthday, little ones! From Ariah to Scout, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
By Jen Juneau
July 03, 2019 11:30 AM

Ariah Housley

Tamera Mowry/Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s daughter Ariah Talea turned 4 on July 1.

Samuel Lowe

Sean Lowe/Instagram

Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe’s son Samuel Thomas turned 3 on July 2.

Gloria Griffin

Robert Griffin III/Instagram

Robert Griffin III’s daughter Gloria turned 2 on July 2.

Cricket Silverstein

Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein’s daughter Cricket Pearl turned 6 on July 2.

Canon Curry

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s son Canon W. Jack turned 1 on July 2.

Bowden "Scout" Ponder

Samantha Ponder/Instagram

Samatha Ponder’s daughter Bowden “Scout” Sainte-Claire turned 5 on July 2.

Leo Mazza

Chloe Melas Mazza/Instagram

Chloe Melas’ son Leo turned 2 on July 3.

