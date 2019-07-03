Canon! Cricket! Samuel! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July

Ariah Housley
Tamera Mowry-Housley’s daughter Ariah Talea turned 4 on July 1.
Samuel Lowe
Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe’s son Samuel Thomas turned 3 on July 2.
Gloria Griffin
Robert Griffin III’s daughter Gloria turned 2 on July 2.
Cricket Silverstein
Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein’s daughter Cricket Pearl turned 6 on July 2.
Canon Curry
Steph and Ayesha Curry’s son Canon W. Jack turned 1 on July 2.
Bowden "Scout" Ponder
Samatha Ponder’s daughter Bowden “Scout” Sainte-Claire turned 5 on July 2.
Leo Mazza
Chloe Melas’ son Leo turned 2 on July 3.