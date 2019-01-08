Vida! Shai! Brooklyn! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January

“9 years ago … If you only knew how much joy you bring us Vida!! #happybirthday 💚💛💚💛” Camila Alves captioned a throwback photo on Jan. 3 of herself, husband Matthew McConaughey and their then-newborn daughter.
In a follow-up post of a current mother-daughter photo from the back, the proud mom wrote, “My little scientist, mathematician, book reader, dreamer, kind person, inventor, always the builder of things … and with a heart of gold! #HappyBirthday Vida.”
“I just want to say that in my wildest dreams I could never have imagined all the feelings that come with being a dad,” Maks Chmerkovskiy wrote on Jan. 4, captioning a beachside shot of his family of three.
“I wish you health and lifetime of happiness! Everything else @petamurgatroyd and I will provide until our last breath,” he continued. “Happy birthday my love! You really are our Gift!”
Wrote mom Peta Murgatroyd, sharing a pro family photo session, “My baby boy, how lucky I am to be your mother. My life’s gift.”
SEBELLA WINTER
“My baby is 7 years old today! My mind is blown,” Eric Winter wrote on Jan. 4, sharing a father-daughter snapshot to celebrate his firstborn, Sebella Rose. “You are such a blessing and you have shown me a love I never thought possible.”
“While pushing my buttons every step of the way! 😜,” he joked. “I love you so much and can’t wait for what this year has in store for you. Te amo mucho! 😘 #Sebellais7”
“Sebella … you are a bright, adventurous, amazing, talented, loving, caring, compassionate and funny young lady that we your parents are so very proud of,” mom Roselyn Sánchez captioned a photo duo of herself and her mini-me. “These seven years have been life changing and unbelievable with you!!”
Eric Winter Instagram
ALAIYA MAXWELL
Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap’s daughter Alaiya Grace marked the end of her first year on Earth Jan. 4.
Alaiya donned an all-pink ensemble for the occasion, including a floral dress, fuzzy vest and velvet bow headband.
“Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, I’ve waited forever to be your Mama and I look forward to forever as your BFF. (Whether you like it or not! Haha!),” Vanessa Lachey captioned a snapshot of herself and her daughter sharing a kiss on a beach. “Daddy took this photo at the moment you born 4 years ago today!”
Wrote dad Nick Lachey, sharing his own sunny father-daughter snap on Jan. 5, “[You] blow my mind princess and I love you so much. Happy Birthday baby. Daddy will ALWAYS love you.”
Vanessa Lachey Instagram
ACE TUCKER
Lucky Ace Wells turned 3 as the guest of honor at a Batman-themed birthday party, complete with a Batman-themed cake and a visit from the Caped Crusader himself (and sidekick Robin!).
“You’re everything I ever prayed that you would be & every day you put a smile on my face. I love You Ace!!!!” she continued. “Everybody give my son some bday love! #AceIs3 🎂🎁🎈”
Kandi Burruss Instagram
FLYNN BLOOM
Another celeb kid with a Jan. 6 birthday? Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr’s son Flynn!
Although the friendly exes are fairly private when it comes to their son, Kerr did share a glimpse of Flynn’s eighth birthday bash, showing off huge silver balloons that spelled out his name.
She captioned her post simply with three emojis: praying hands, a cake and a sparkling red heart.
Miranda Kerr Instagram
