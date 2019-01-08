Vida! Shai! Brooklyn! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January

Shai Aleksander is 2!

“I just want to say that in my wildest dreams I could never have imagined all the feelings that come with being a dad,” Maks Chmerkovskiy wrote on Jan. 4, captioning a beachside shot of his family of three.

“I wish you health and lifetime of happiness! Everything else @petamurgatroyd and I will provide until our last breath,” he continued. “Happy birthday my love! You really are our Gift!”

Wrote mom Peta Murgatroyd, sharing a pro family photo session, “My baby boy, how lucky I am to be your mother. My life’s gift.”