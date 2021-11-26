Bachelor Nation has another new little member! Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's baby boy, August, made his debut on Nov. 20, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Loch reflected on her fertility journey on Instagram on Thursday, sharing how grateful she was to become a mom.

"Thankful is an understatement," the new mom wrote. "This time last year I was just getting done recovering from my ectopic pregnancy. It had been exactly 6 weeks since I had taken methotrexate and we were anxiously awaiting my next cycle so we could start the process of IVF."

"Today we get to celebrate our first Thanksgiving with our Auggy boy and I can't help but think about all of the couples struggling to grow a family of their own."

"We were fortunate enough to be able to afford the high costs of IVF treatments but many couples struggling with fertility don't have that same privilege," she shared, also sharing resources for others and organizations to donate "so maybe this time next year another family can experience this kind of bliss."