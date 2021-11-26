Celebrity Babies Who Celebrated Their First Thanksgivings This Year
These celeb families were extra thankful for their little turkeys this year
Sterling Skye Mahomes
The Mahomes-Matthews fam was "extra thankful" this Thanksgiving, and we can think of one snuggly reason why.
"1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃 Extra thankful," Matthews wrote alongside a family snap. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘."
Jeremiah Van Der Beek
Pull up another seat at the table for baby Jeremiah! James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of eight after welcoming their sixth child in October.
"Grateful for it all," Kimberly shared alongside photos of the family's celebration on Instagram.
Mae Koma
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's youngest daughter, Mae, enjoyed her first Turkey Day with her family — even turning into a little turkey herself, in a photo posted to her mom's Instagram Story.
August Goldsmith
Looks like Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's son, August, wasn't a huge fan of cranberry sauce. His mom posted an adorable video of the Thanksgiving first-timer to Instagram, sharing in the caption, "Hope everyone had a fabulous Thanksgiving with loved ones (and that your meal was better received than Gus's reaction to cranberries)….. 🍁🦃🤦♀️."
Violet & Alexander Turchin-Bass
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin were feeling extra blessed this Thanksgiving after welcoming twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate in October 2021. "So much to be thankful for. Even these full diapers," Bass captioned a photo of his family of four.
Jupiter French
"So much to be thankful for this year and so excited to celebrate with this little nugget," Ashley Tisdale shared on Instagram alongside photos with her daughter, Jupiter, and husband Christopher French. The pair welcomed their baby girl in March 2021.
Ocean Emmett
Lala Kent spent her daughter Ocean's first Thanksgiving reflecting on how her life as changed since last Thanksgiving. She shared on Instagram, "At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, 'at this time next year, my baby girl will be here.' The time flew by. Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let's remember what's important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all 🤍." Dad is Kent's ex, Randall Emmett.
Maisy and Wesley Stocklin
YouTuber Colleen Ballinger — who welcomed her twins, Maisy Joanne and Wesley Koy, on Nov. 6 in an emergency cesarean section more than seven weeks early — spent time with her family on Thanksgiving, sharing photos with husband Erik Stocklin and son Flynn to Instagram. In one photo, she and Stocklin held their newborns in the hospital.
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's Twins
Actress Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg celebrated their first Thanksgiving as parents to twins! Chung posted a photo of a family walk on Thursday to her Instagram Story.
August Wendt
Bachelor Nation has another new little member! Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's baby boy, August, made his debut on Nov. 20, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Loch reflected on her fertility journey on Instagram on Thursday, sharing how grateful she was to become a mom.
"Thankful is an understatement," the new mom wrote. "This time last year I was just getting done recovering from my ectopic pregnancy. It had been exactly 6 weeks since I had taken methotrexate and we were anxiously awaiting my next cycle so we could start the process of IVF."
"Today we get to celebrate our first Thanksgiving with our Auggy boy and I can't help but think about all of the couples struggling to grow a family of their own."
"We were fortunate enough to be able to afford the high costs of IVF treatments but many couples struggling with fertility don't have that same privilege," she shared, also sharing resources for others and organizations to donate "so maybe this time next year another family can experience this kind of bliss."
Grayson Savoy
"My baby's back," the country singer shared on Instagram on Thanksgiving. Guyton's son, whom she shares with husband Grant Savoy, was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug" after becoming ill on Nov. 11.
Guyton shared during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "He's doing so much better. He's out [of the hospital]. He's home with my husband right now. As soon as the parade's done I'm getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving."
She added, "I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life."
Levi Kushner
Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner celebrated Thanksgiving with their 8-month-old son, Levi Joseph. The Kode with Klossy founder shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Kushner pushing Levi in a toy car, simply captioned, "thankful."
Cora Coyne
The Bush twins, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, marked their first Thanksgiving together as moms after Barbara welcomed daughter Cora Georgia into the world in September.
Jenna posted a slew of sweet holiday moments (including a happy birthday message to her sister) saying, "Happiest birthday to my dearest, partner-in-all, the girl with the giant heart, kindest soul. The best gift of my life is being your sister. And this year, the most precious is having our babes fall in love. I don't know what I did in a past life but having you as a sister is pure magic. @barbara.p.bush you're a dream." The sisters celebrated their 40th birthdays on the holiday.
Chance Bridges
Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges' little girl, Chance Oyali, whom they welcomed into the world in July 2021, looked extra excited to see all of the Thanksgiving food.
Dutton Lane
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell spent their first Thanksgiving as a family with son Dutton Walker in New York City as Lane performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The country singer wrote on Instagram of the family's celebration, "Spending our 1st Thanksgiving as a family in NYC...been a fun week!!" He joked of his parade performance, "I'm playing IDKAY on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning ... I'm gonna let Dutton sing a verse."
Leo McAllister
Leo looks ready for the holiday season in his festive pajamas! Mom Witney Carson shared adorable photos of her baby boy celebrating his first Thanksgiving on Thursday, saying that it was "pure joy. Pure happiness." She added, "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel!"